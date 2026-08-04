From ₹80,000 rent to ₹2.5 lakh a month: Indian Woman in Sweden breaks down monthly budget in viral video

For many Indians dreaming of moving abroad, questions around the actual cost of living are often front and centre — how much does rent eat into a paycheque, what do groceries cost, and is the lifestyle upgrade really worth the expense? Sweden, known for its high standard of living and generous social benefits, is frequently on this list of aspirational destinations. But a recent social media post is giving prospective movers a much clearer, numbers-backed picture of what life there really costs.

Kritika Sakoriya, an Indian woman who documents her life in Sweden on Instagram, recently shared what she called a "realistic monthly budget" for a single person living in the country. The post was aimed squarely at the question she says she's asked most often by followers: “Is Sweden really expensive?”

Rent takes the biggest bite According to Sakoriya, monthly rent alone can range between 8,000 and 15,000 Swedish Krona (SEK) — roughly ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh — depending on the city and the kind of accommodation chosen. She noted that costs fluctuate significantly based on location and personal lifestyle choices, meaning someone living in a smaller town could pay considerably less than a resident of Stockholm or another major city.

Groceries, transport and daily essentials Beyond housing, Sakoriya broke down the other major recurring expenses. Groceries, she said, typically cost between 3,000 and 5,000 SEK a month, translating to approximately ₹30,000 to ₹50,000. Getting around the city via public transport adds another 1,000 SEK, or roughly ₹10,000, to the monthly outgo.

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Staying connected isn't cheap either — mobile and internet bills range from 300 to 700 SEK (about ₹3,000 to ₹7,000), while utilities such as electricity and water generally fall between 500 and 1,500 SEK, or ₹5,000 to ₹15,000, depending on the season and household usage.

The final tally: up to ₹ 2.5 lakh a month Adding up all these categories, Sakoriya estimated that a single person in Sweden should budget between 18,000 and 25,000 SEK every month — approximately ₹1.8 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh — with the exact figure depending heavily on city, housing type and lifestyle.

Despite the steep numbers, she was quick to point out that the cost comes with tangible benefits. "Expensive? Yes. But Sweden also offers great work-life balance, clean surroundings, and excellent public services," she wrote in her post, framing the higher expenses as a trade-off for quality of life rather than a pure financial drain.

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Another Indian expat reflects on a decade of rising costs Sakoriya's breakdown isn't the only recent account highlighting Sweden's escalating cost of living. Earlier this year, another Indian woman named Jyoti shared a video on Instagram reflecting on how dramatically expenses have changed since she and her husband first moved to the country ten years ago.

"Ten years ago, my husband and I came to Sweden and life felt manageable," Jyoti said in the video. She recalled finding her first job within a few months of arriving, a time when rent, groceries and bills were far easier to manage. "We could save a little, go out occasionally, life felt simple, almost predictable," she added.