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From ₹80,000 rent to ₹2.5 lakh a month: Indian Woman in Sweden breaks down monthly budget in viral video

An Indian woman based in Sweden has shared a detailed monthly expense breakdown for a single person, revealing that rent, groceries and utilities combined can push living costs to as high as 2.5 lakh a month, sparking conversation around the real price of relocating abroad.

Anjali Thakur
Published4 Aug 2026, 07:22 AM IST
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Indian Woman In Sweden Breaks Down Monthly Budget
Indian Woman In Sweden Breaks Down Monthly Budget(Pexels)
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For many Indians dreaming of moving abroad, questions around the actual cost of living are often front and centre — how much does rent eat into a paycheque, what do groceries cost, and is the lifestyle upgrade really worth the expense? Sweden, known for its high standard of living and generous social benefits, is frequently on this list of aspirational destinations. But a recent social media post is giving prospective movers a much clearer, numbers-backed picture of what life there really costs.

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Kritika Sakoriya, an Indian woman who documents her life in Sweden on Instagram, recently shared what she called a "realistic monthly budget" for a single person living in the country. The post was aimed squarely at the question she says she's asked most often by followers: “Is Sweden really expensive?”

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Rent takes the biggest bite

According to Sakoriya, monthly rent alone can range between 8,000 and 15,000 Swedish Krona (SEK) — roughly 80,000 to 1.5 lakh — depending on the city and the kind of accommodation chosen. She noted that costs fluctuate significantly based on location and personal lifestyle choices, meaning someone living in a smaller town could pay considerably less than a resident of Stockholm or another major city.

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Groceries, transport and daily essentials

Beyond housing, Sakoriya broke down the other major recurring expenses. Groceries, she said, typically cost between 3,000 and 5,000 SEK a month, translating to approximately 30,000 to 50,000. Getting around the city via public transport adds another 1,000 SEK, or roughly 10,000, to the monthly outgo.

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Staying connected isn't cheap either — mobile and internet bills range from 300 to 700 SEK (about 3,000 to 7,000), while utilities such as electricity and water generally fall between 500 and 1,500 SEK, or 5,000 to 15,000, depending on the season and household usage.

The final tally: up to 2.5 lakh a month

Adding up all these categories, Sakoriya estimated that a single person in Sweden should budget between 18,000 and 25,000 SEK every month — approximately 1.8 lakh to 2.5 lakh — with the exact figure depending heavily on city, housing type and lifestyle.

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Despite the steep numbers, she was quick to point out that the cost comes with tangible benefits. "Expensive? Yes. But Sweden also offers great work-life balance, clean surroundings, and excellent public services," she wrote in her post, framing the higher expenses as a trade-off for quality of life rather than a pure financial drain.

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Another Indian expat reflects on a decade of rising costs

Sakoriya's breakdown isn't the only recent account highlighting Sweden's escalating cost of living. Earlier this year, another Indian woman named Jyoti shared a video on Instagram reflecting on how dramatically expenses have changed since she and her husband first moved to the country ten years ago.

"Ten years ago, my husband and I came to Sweden and life felt manageable," Jyoti said in the video. She recalled finding her first job within a few months of arriving, a time when rent, groceries and bills were far easier to manage. "We could save a little, go out occasionally, life felt simple, almost predictable," she added.

However, Jyoti said that picture has changed considerably over the past decade. "Now, ten years later, costs have grown everywhere. Rent, groceries, electricity, everything is higher than before," she said. She also pointed to new categories of spending that have emerged as her family has grown, particularly around her daughter. "With our daughter growing up, there are new expenses too. School activities, hobbies, extra classes, even small things add up quickly," Jyoti explained.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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