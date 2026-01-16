From Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor, why 2016 is trending again on social media

If your social media feed suddenly looks like it has slipped back a decade, you are not alone. In the first weeks of 2026, a wave of throwback posts from 2016 has taken over Instagram and TikTok, with users sharing old photos and videos under a now-familiar caption: “2026 is the new 2016.”

Nostalgia floods social feeds Over the past few weeks, users scrolling through their feeds have been met with low-resolution selfies, puppy-dog Snapchat filters and clips that instantly signal a different era of social media. Many creators are digging into their archives to resurface content from a decade ago, often presenting it as carousel posts or short videos paired with music that once dominated charts.

For many, 2016 represents a lighter, less complicated phase of life. The throwbacks are often accompanied by reflections on friendships, teenage years, early careers or simply the carefree online culture that defined that period. The aesthetic itself — lo-fi visuals, obvious filters and casual poses — has become central to the trend’s appeal.

What does ‘2026 is the new 2016’ mean? At its core, the trend encourages people to share personal memories from 2016 and look back at who they were at the time. Some posts include captions detailing emotional or professional milestones, while others focus on the humour of outdated fashion and filters. Songs from the mid-2010s frequently feature in these videos, reinforcing the sense of digital time travel.

The renewed interest is also reflected in online activity. According to the BBC, searches for “2016” on TikTok jumped sharply in the first week of the year, highlighting how strongly the trend has resonated with users.

Celebrities join the throwback wave Several celebrities have also tapped into the nostalgia. Actor Ananya Panday shared a set of throwback pictures, writing, “2016 was really it man.” Actor Sonam Kapoor posted images recalling key moments from that year, including the release of Neerja and personal milestones.

International artists have joined in too. Singer-songwriter Khalid posted photos from his high school graduation and early public appearances, while model Karlie Kloss shared playful throwbacks featuring once-ubiquitous Snapchat filters.

Others have participated more subtly. Musician Charlie Puth posted a filtered video lip-syncing to his 2016 hit We Don’t Talk Anymore, captioning it, “Heard it was 2016 again?”