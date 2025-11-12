From auto to a Mercedes-Benz! Bengaluru Namma Yatri’s surprise upgrade leaves social media wanting Ferraris next

Imagine booking an auto for your commute, and a Mercedes-Benz shows up at your doorstep instead. That’s exactly what happened to some Namma Yatri users in Bengaluru, with the homegrown app offering a surprise to its customers.

A video of the incident – which went viral on social media – shows two people getting into a Mercedes-Benz car – their faces full of surprise, if not disbelief. One of the passengers, visibly stunned, asks the driver about the mix-up — only to be told it was a special surprise from Namma Yatri for a few “lucky” riders.

The video further captured the stunned reactions of the passengers who got a ride in the luxury car as their regular rides in the usual compact cars such as Wagon R, got an upgrade.

Social media 'demands' Ferrari As the video gained traction on social media, users flooded the comments section with a mix of amusement and admiration.

Many praised Namma Yatri for surprising customers with such a grand gesture in Bengaluru’s busy traffic scene, while others jokingly demanded their turn for a luxury ride.

“Ferrari wanted next time," quipped an individual.

Another social media user ranted: “I have been booking Namma since the day they launched the app, never got such a surprise."

“Woww this is seriously amazing," said a third person.

The delight for Bengaluru residents comes days after a woman recently exposed a scam where a driver used a fake Rapido app to overcharge her.

Bengaluru woman exposes Rapido driver using fake app to inflate fares In a detailed LinkedIn and Instagram post, that went viral, a Bengaluru woman — Meenal Goel shared how a Rapido driver tried to overcharge her for a ride, by using an app that looked identical to the official Rapido interface.

“New Rapido scam! So here’s what happened with us recently, We booked a Rapido cab from Bangalore Airport to our home. The app showed a fare of ₹532,” she wrote.

Goel said that the ride was smooth and nothing seemed unusual until they reached the destination, when the driver claimed a higher fare. “When we reached our destination, the driver said his app showed ₹650 and started insisting that we pay immediately because he had another ride waiting,” she recounted on social media.