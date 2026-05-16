From Balika Vadhu fame to entrepreneurship: How Neha Marda built a ₹2 crore-a-month business

Actor Neha Marda, widely recognised for playing Gehna in the hit television show Balika Vadhu, has now stepped into the spotlight for a very different reason. The television star recently revealed her entrepreneurial journey on Shark Tank India, where she shared how a deeply personal struggle inspired her to build a business that today reportedly generates ₹2 crore in monthly revenue.

What started with alum worth just ₹10 has now grown into a crystal-based underarm roll-on brand called Phitku with over 2 lakh customers. According to Neha, the company crossed ₹14 crore in revenue within 10 months of launch and has rapidly expanded through online visibility and consumer interest.

A Personal Experience Became A Business Idea During her appearance on Shark Tank India, Neha spoke candidly about the experience that led her to explore the business idea. The actor revealed that after pregnancy, she began experiencing body odour issues that affected her self-confidence.

Sharing her experience on the show, she said, “Post my pregnancy, I started feeling a little discomfort with my body odor. Being an actor, my confidence was shaken that day. Nothing actually worked to solve it."

She further explained how the challenge eventually evolved into a business opportunity.

“What began as a personal problem soon turned into a business idea,” she added.

According to Neha, she searched extensively for natural and organic products that could help solve the issue but struggled to find something effective in the market.

“I searched for every organic product available, but couldn’t find one that worked. I had no option but to continue using deodorants. As an actor and public figure, it became very frustrating. It’s such a common issue, yet no one wants to talk about it,” she said.

Business Built Around Alum-Based Roll-On Neha launched the brand along with her husband Rahul and her brother. The trio reportedly spent nearly three years researching and developing the product before introducing it to customers.

The idea was to transform ordinary alum — commonly available in local markets — into a crystal-based roll-on product designed to tackle body odour while also fighting bacteria naturally.

Initially, the product was reportedly priced at ₹99. However, as the formulation, ingredients and manufacturing process evolved, the price eventually increased to ₹999. The sharp jump in pricing attracted criticism and trolling online, with several users questioning whether consumers would pay a premium for the product.

Neha later clarified that the increase reflected extensive research and changes made to improve the quality and effectiveness of the roll-on.

Despite the criticism, the product appears to have found a strong consumer base. During her pitch, Neha claimed the brand crossed ₹14 crore in revenue within just 10 months.

₹ 2 Crore Monthly Revenue And 2 Lakh Customers The actor-turned-entrepreneur also revealed that the company now serves over 2 lakh customers and generates approximately ₹2 crore in monthly revenue.

She added that social media played a significant role in the company’s rapid growth. According to Neha, the brand’s Instagram page alone generated nearly 24.5 million organic views, helping expand awareness about the product.

Her pitch on Shark Tank India also highlighted the challenges she faced while trying to establish credibility as a founder rather than only as a television celebrity.

Tough Questions From The Sharks Despite her popularity on Hindi television, Neha faced pointed questions from the investors during the pitch. Sharks Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta questioned the product’s market positioning, growth potential and pricing.

The discussion also touched upon whether Neha’s celebrity status contributed significantly to the brand’s visibility and sales.

During the pitch, Anupam Mittal questioned the product’s fragrance claims and asked, “Yeh fragrance ka matlab kya hai? Is it just a gimmick?”

Namita Thapar also raised concerns regarding the pricing strategy and said, “ ₹200 mein deo milte hain, ₹100 mein bhi milte hain, aur aapka ₹999 ka hai. India relate kar paayegi?”

Despite the scrutiny, Neha’s pitch impressed some of the sharks. Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal jointly offered her ₹1.8 crore for 1% equity, a deal that she accepted on the show.

From Television Star To Entrepreneur Before entering the business world, Neha Marda built a strong television career with shows such as Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.