From begging to self-reliance: How a Mangaluru man rebuilt his life sans government support

This is the story of a man who was once a beggar and now earns an honest livelihood.

Advertisement

Manickam, a physically challenged individual, sells bondas (a deep-fried South Indian potato snack) and repairs slippers and umbrellas in Mangaluru, Daiji World reported.

He lost one of his legs in childhood, but never gave up and kept moving forward.

Originally from the Salem district in Tamil Nadu, Manickam has been living in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka for the past 35 years.

After arriving in Mangaluru, he initially resorted to begging, as he had no work. However, after a stay at a state government-run shelter, he turned his life around and became self-reliant.

At the shelter, he was discouraged from begging and encouraged to start earning through his own efforts.

“I used to beg when I came to Mangaluru 35 years ago. But after being taken to a shelter when the government enforced the anti-begging law, I decided to work and live with dignity,” Manickam said, according to the Daiji World report.

Advertisement

He added that he never received any government support due to a lack of local documentation. He was not eligible for disability benefits or housing schemes.

“I had once applied in Tamil Nadu, but nothing came of it. All my documents are linked to my address in Salem, which made it difficult to apply for anything in Karnataka,” he added.

Manickam began by repairing slippers and umbrellas. Gradually, he expanded his work to selling bondas and ice apples.

He works every day from 8 AM to 8 PM to support himself.

He now also owns a scooter, which helps him commute easily from his home in Hoige Bazar to his shop near the State Bank of India.

Manickam further said, “The people of Mangaluru are generous and kind. No one has ever harassed me for my work. I feel more at home here than in my native place. The people of Kudla gave me a chance to live with dignity.”