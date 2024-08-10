From Class 10 marks to JEE Advanced rank — Tinder profile of IIT alum goes viral, netizens say ’LinkedIn bana rkha hai’

A Tinder bio listing extensive academic achievements has gone viral, garnering over 400,000 views and 8,000 likes. Some users praised the accomplishments, while others criticized the focus on academics and questioned his career choices.

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
From Class 10 marks to JEE Advanced rank — Tinder profile of IIT alum goes viral, netizens say 'LinkedIn bana rkha hai'
From Class 10 marks to JEE Advanced rank — Tinder profile of IIT alum goes viral, netizens say ’LinkedIn bana rkha hai’(REUTERS)

A dating profile has gone viral in recent days after the eligible bachelor shared an extensive list of his academic achievements — from his Class 10 marks to his current place of employment. 

The bio — purportedly a screengrab from Tinder — indicated that the Infosys employee was looking for a ‘long-term partner’. The Tinder user appears to have scored 99.5% in his Class 12 board exams before clearing JEE advanced with an all India rank of 42. He is an NTSE and KVPY scholar who graduated from IIT Bombay with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering. He is also 5 feet and 10 inches tall. 

The post has garnered more than 400,000 views and over 8,000 likes since it was shared earlier this week.

“The part currently working at Infosys had me,” laughed one user.

“Bros whole personality is academics,” lamented another.

“If all this impressive history at prestigious institute doesn't impress you…here's my height,” wrote a third.

Also Read | ‘Aur kitna mental torture’: Netizens fume over revised NEET PG 2024 exam centres

Some appeared unimpressed by his academic achievements with one X user insisting that 94% was not even ‘that great’ for Class 10. Others questioned his career trajectory — from IIT to Infosys — and appeared convinced that he had ‘failed all his exams’.

"Left swipe. What if he asked why you dropped NEET?" said one user.

“Working at Infosys after IIT-B CSE degree would be my first red flag,” opined another.

Also Read | Bengaluru to Kolkata ₹10K train ticket sparks ‘travel without ticket’ debate

The Tinder bio also found some takers with a few people insisting that it was an acceptable list of details to share in lieu of a bio.

“To be honest, if I achieved all that I'd mention it too lol,” defended one user.

“Have some sympathy, they were so busy studying that they didn't get time to do anything else. But don't worry, they will have some incredibly niche interest about which they will know everything about, so you won't be completely bored,” another X user insisted.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 06:24 PM IST
