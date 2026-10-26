From coding to cultivation? AI job fears prompt software engineer to consider farming as an alternative career

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) is prompting some technology professionals to reassess their career prospects, with one software engineer considering a move from coding to farming amid concerns about the future of employment.

The engineer, who said he has nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, shared his concerns in a post on Reddit's r/ClaudeCode community. He said keeping pace with advances in AI had become exhausting and questioned whether conventional technology jobs would remain widely available over the next five to 10 years.

"We're living through an absolutely insane time, and we're all trying to keep up, but honestly, I don't even know if we can anymore. Everything is moving faster than the human brain can process. For the first time in my life, I'm seriously considering getting into farming or growing my own food. I genuinely feel like there won't be many real jobs left in 5–10 years," he wrote.

His comments reflect concerns among some technology workers about the extent to which increasingly capable AI systems could automate tasks that have traditionally required specialised training and professional experience.

Why a software engineer is questioning his future in tech The engineer said his assessment of AI had changed considerably over the past year. He previously believed that although AI could generate code, experienced software engineers would remain essential for designing systems and managing complex projects.

He now believes AI tools are increasingly capable of taking on those responsibilities, sometimes producing better results than human professionals.

The shift has left him questioning the long-term value of developing websites, creating games and launching software-as-a-service (SaaS) products as AI capabilities expand.

"it can design systems now. And in many cases, it does a better job than we do. Sometimes I feel like we're actively building the thing that's going to make us obsolete. I'm just tired," he added.

His consideration of farming or growing his own food illustrates how concerns about technological disruption can extend beyond questions of reskilling and productivity to broader decisions about career stability and self-reliance.

However, his post reflects an individual's fears about the future of employment rather than evidence that technology jobs will disappear within the timeframe he cited.

Reddit users debate how workers should respond to AI The post prompted a discussion among Reddit users about whether professionals should adapt to AI, reconsider the role of employment or recognise the continuing importance of human oversight.

One user questioned whether the current structure of work itself needed to be reconsidered.

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“Statistically most people arent good at what they do. Maybe the solution is rethinking the whole job thing in the first place.”

"How about people that embrace it and run with it will survive? That’s the way forward as I see it. Grab on with both hands and run with it. If it turns out to eat everyone’s job, well then it didn’t matter in the long run. If not? You made the right call. I see no path that this all goes away," another user commented.

A third Reddit user argued that even highly capable AI systems may not eliminate the need for human involvement, particularly in situations where errors could have serious consequences.