Gig tripping, a new travel trend where people plan trips, often internationally, to see their favourite artists perform, is on the rise. According to a report by the online travel platform Skyscanner, 37 per cent of Indian travellers are willing to fly to see their favourite performers live.

British rock band Coldplay's much-anticipated return to India in January next year, after nine years, triggered a mad rush for concert tickets and hotel rooms in Mumbai. Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that the Coldplay concert in Mumbai sold out within minutes of going live, leaving fans frustrated after hours of waiting in virtual queues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With options running out at home, Indian fans are now setting their sights overseas, hopping on the trend of gig-tripping.

Gig-tripping is a travel trend where fans plan trips, often internationally, to attend concerts by their favourite artists. Skyscanner, an online travel company, predicted that cultural exploration will be a priority for travellers in 2024, with gig-tripping topping the charts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Skyscanner's Travel Trends 2024, 37 per cent of Indian travellers are willing to fly short-haul to see their favourite performers live, while 20 per cent are ready to take off on long-haul flights.

Overall, 44 per cent of Indian travellers have expressed their desire to attend a music concert in 2024, with a major chunk of interest coming from 25 to 34-year-olds.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi The Skyscanner report further stated that a ‘huge 79 per cent’ would prefer to attend a concert overseas instead if it means saving more money. When tickets for their Mumbai concert quickly sold out and were later resold at exorbitant prices—reportedly ₹50,000 and above—many Indian Coldplay fans decided to explore international destinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As it turns out, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a popular choice. Coldplay is set to perform there on January 11-12, and several fans from Bengaluru and Mumbai have shared screenshots of their tickets on X.

One X user from Bangalore shared a screenshot of Ticketmaster, showing the platform was stick for 10 minutes.

A ticket for the Coldplay Abu Dhabi concert starts at AED 195, which is ₹4438.85 for standard seating, and can go up as high as AED 1,495, i.e. ₹34031.17 for the Deluxe seating.