From driving license to LPG cylinder prices: Here's what will change from June 1
In June, the Ministry of Road and Transport will implement new rules for obtaining a driver's licence, and the prices of LPG gas cylinders are also expected to change
June 1 will bring about changes in the functioning of various government services. With the start of a new month, the rules for multiple departments will change. The government prefers implementing changes from the beginning of a fresh month to maintain uniformity across all departments. In June, the Ministry of Road and Transport will implement new rules for obtaining a driver's licence, and the prices of LPG gas cylinders are also expected to change.