From driving license to LPG cylinder prices: Here's what will change from June 1

June 1 will bring about changes in the functioning of various government services. With the start of a new month, the rules for multiple departments will change. The government prefers implementing changes from the beginning of a fresh month to maintain uniformity across all departments. In June, the Ministry of Road and Transport will implement new rules for obtaining a driver's licence, and the prices of LPG gas cylinders are also expected to change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the list of things that will change after June 1 1. Obtaining a driver's license: The process to obtain a driver's license will undergo certain changes after June 1, as the Ministry of Road and Transport has given the applicants a choice to take driver's tests in private facilities. The government will certify private driver test-taking facilities. The applicants can take their driver's licence test and submit the successful certificate to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to obtain a driver's licence.

2. Updating Aadhar Card: If you are making rounds of government departments due to mistakes in your Aadhar Card, you have the opportunity to make changes to your personal details by June 14. People can change their details online or visit their nearby Common Service Centre (CSC) to get their Aadhar Card updated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Bank Holidays: The list of bank holidays varies from state to state, especially for regional banks, but there is a common holiday list that everyone should be aware of to avoid unnecessary hassles. In the month of June, there will be ten bank holidays, including the Second and Fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Moreover, the bank will also remain closed for Eid-ul-Adha on June 17 and Raja Sankranti on June 14.

4. Prices of LPG cylinders: With the beginning of a new month, the prices of LPG cylinders undergo changes, and in June, they might reduce further. The government is running various schemes to promote the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in homes, like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides subsidies to eligible families.

