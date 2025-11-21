From Fatima Bosch ‘dumbhead’ insult to walkouts: Top controversies from Miss Universe 2025

Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe 2025. However, the beauty queen was once insulted at the pageant as a Thai host questioned her intellect and called her a “dumbhead”.

The Miss Universe contest was marred by ugly drama from this moment onwards, which spiralled into a walkout by pageant contestants and a tearful tantrum by the host.

The off-stage antics of the coiffed contestants and their Thai hosts, escalated into a feminist firestorm, even drawing the attention of Mexico's president.

Two judges also stepped down from the beauty pageant, with one of them accusing the contest of being rigged.

Top controversies from Miss Universe 2025: Miss Mexico staged dramatic walkout At the very beginning of the beauty pageant, Fatima Bosch had staged a dramatic walkout in her evening gown and high heels.

She was reportedly lambasted by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil, who, during a livestream of the event, singled Miss Mexico out and called her a “dumbhead”.

The episode reportedly occurred due to a dispute over Bosch's failure to post promotional content on her social media.

Nawat denied using the term, but had called for security to intervene. Fatima Bosch then staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq, who wore a bejewelled floor-length robe.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” Bosch told a press gaggle. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

Other beauty queens had also risen in solidarity with Fatima, but froze as Nawat warned those still wanting to participate should “sit down”.

Mexico President reacts The drama provoked a reaction from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said Fatima Bosch was an "example of how we women should speak out" in the face of aggression.

"In public events, I say women look prettier when we speak out," she said. “So my recognition goes to this young woman.”

Mexico's embassy in Thailand said on its Facebook page it is in "constant communication" with Fatima and her relatives.