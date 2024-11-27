Thanksgiving 2024: From feasting to charity giving, how Americans celebrate holiday

Black Friday has become a key part of Thanksgiving in American culture, even as online shopping rises. Thanksgiving itself is a holiday for family gatherings, feasting, reflection, and charity, emphasizing gratitude and community support.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 06:57 PM IST
National guardsmen serving in Operation Lone Star take part in a Thanksgiving meal at a facility along the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
National guardsmen serving in Operation Lone Star take part in a Thanksgiving meal at a facility along the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada, dedicated to celebrating the harvest and the blessings of the past year. In the US, it is often believed to be inspired by a 1621 harvest feast shared between the English Pilgrims of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people.

The American version of Thanksgiving is steeped in tradition and symbolism, with a typical meal including turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. The holiday also sees some of the busiest travel periods of the year, as families come together to celebrate.

Here are five things Americans do on Thanksgiving:

 

Family gatherings and feasts

Thanksgiving is primarily a time for family reunions. Many Americans travel long distances to spend the day with loved ones. The centrepiece of these gatherings is the Thanksgiving meal, which typically includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The meal is often served in the afternoon or early evening.

It’s a time for families to reflect on what they’re grateful for, share stories, and enjoy each other’s company. In many households, multiple generations come together, strengthening family bonds and continuing long-standing traditions.

Watching parades and sports

Thanksgiving Day parades are a longstanding tradition, with some of the most famous being the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. These parades feature giant balloon characters, marching bands, and performances, drawing millions of viewers both in person and on TV.

Reflecting on gratitude

At its heart, Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. Americans use this day to pause and reflect on what they are thankful for. Many families take a moment before or after the meal to go around the table and share their gratitude, acknowledging the positive aspects of their lives, whether it's family, health, or achievements. For many, Thanksgiving serves as an annual reminder to appreciate the blessings they have and to cherish their relationships with loved ones.

Volunteering and charity

While Thanksgiving is often a time for personal celebration, it is also a time of giving back to those less fortunate. Many Americans volunteer at food banks, homeless shelters, or soup kitchens. These acts of kindness help ensure that everyone can enjoy a meal on this holiday regardless of their circumstances.

Some people even organize “free” community dinners, offering a warm meal to anyone in need. This charitable aspect of Thanksgiving emphasizes compassion, gratitude, and community support, central values during this holiday season.

Shopping and Black Friday preparation

The day after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday being one of the year's busiest shopping days. Many Americans take advantage of early-bird deals, with stores offering significant discounts on electronics, clothing, and other goods. Some people begin shopping on Thanksgiving evening, after their meals, as many stores open their doors for special sales.

A woman shops at a Target store in Chicago on November 26, 2024, ahead of the Black Friday shopping day. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

The tradition of Black Friday shopping has become so ingrained in American culture that it is an essential part of the Thanksgiving experience for many, despite its shift toward online sales in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 06:57 PM IST
Thanksgiving 2024: From feasting to charity giving, how Americans celebrate holiday

