From 'Gaushala' and ‘gold’ entrance to impressive car collection - Indore man's home video goes viral

A video showing a gold-themed mansion in Indore has gone viral on Instagram, getting over 10 million views in just a few days. It was shared by content creator Priyam Saraswat, who gives viewers a full tour of the house known for its shiny interiors and luxury car collection.

Gold Interiors – Even the Switchboards Shine In the video, Priyam Saraswat is seen entering the house after getting permission from the owners. As he walks around, the camera shows rooms where almost everything is covered in gold — from the walls and ceilings to the fittings and even the switchboards.

“This is our original 24-carat gold,” says the homeowner, pointing out the golden features. Saraswat replies, “Even the sockets are made of gold,” showing how even the smallest details have been carefully designed.

The house follows a gold-plated theme throughout, with golden light fittings, furniture details, and wall panels.

Ten Bedrooms and a Gaushala Inside The house is not just large but also unique. It has ten bedrooms and even a gaushala (cow shelter) inside, combining modern luxury with traditional values.

During the video, the homeowner talks about his background. “We had just one petrol pump for a family of 25,” he says. “I realised survival will be tough... so I entered government contractorship. We make roads, bridges, and buildings for the government. We are making a 300-room hotel now. That's my growth journey.”

Rare and Vintage Cars on Display Outside the mansion, several luxury and vintage cars are parked, including a rare 1936 Mercedes. The car collection has caught the attention of many viewers and adds to the home’s appeal.

Online Reactions: Praise and Jokes The video has received many comments online. One person wrote, “This looks like something out of a movie,” while another said, “Imagine living in a house where sockets are made of gold!”

Some viewers made light-hearted remarks, like “Hope they've got strong security!”

Others praised the homeowner’s story. “From one petrol pump to a hotel empire, that’s truly inspiring,” said one user. Another commented, “Respect to their hustle,” and someone added, “Even my dreams aren’t this fancy.”