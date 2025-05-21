From Harry Potter to How to Train Your Dragon, Nintendo and more: Step inside Universal's Epic Universe. Watch video

Universal's Epic Universe is all set to open its doors for the public. The grand opening of the city's newest theme park is set for Thursday on Memorial Day weekend. Located in the southwest of downtown Orlando, the theme park is reportedly the first new one to open in Florida in 25 years, as per several U.S. reports.

Inside Universal's Epic Universe The highly anticipated theme park offers visitors a rich experience in detailed worlds inspired by Universal's popular franchises, including Harry Potter, Nintendo, and How to Train Your Dragon.

Several glimpses from the theme parks have surfaced on social media.

The park comprises five distinct “immersive worlds”: Celestial Park – Serving as the entrance and central hub of Epic Universe, this world is described by Universal Orlando as the "heart" of the park; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – Set in 1920s Paris, this area blends elements from the Fantastic Beasts films and the original Harry Potter series; Super Nintendo World – Guests enter through a signature green warp pipe and are transported into the vibrant world of Nintendo, featuring a thrilling Mario Kart ride enhanced by augmented reality headsets; How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – Inspired by the DreamWorks film series, this rugged, Viking-themed land brings guests face-to-face with dragons and their adventures; Dark Universe – Dubbed the "most mysterious world" of Epic Universe, this area immerses guests in gothic horror tales featuring classic Universal Monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man.

Check them out:

Universal's Epic Universe vs Disney This marks Epic Universe's first major theme park launch in Florida in more than 25 years.

Its opening poses competition with Walt Disney World Resort, a popular destination in Orlando since its opening in 1971.

For the unversed, Universal first announced Epic Universe in 2019. While the company did not officially release details about its investment figures, industry expert Dennis Speigel previously estimated that NBCUniversal’s parent company spent roughly $7.7 billion to bring the ambitious project to life.

In 2024, Comcast reported $8.6 billion in revenue from its theme park division, going by a regulatory filing.

Epic Universe is expected to significantly economic boost to the Orlando area, popularly known as “The Amusement Capital of the World”.

75.3 million people visited the region in 2024, as per Visit Orlando, a local tourism association.

About the Universal's Epic Universe, the website mentioned: “Get ready to explore the impossible as you pass through amazing portals into five immersive worlds of thrills and excitement. Only at Universal Orlando Resort.”

Universal Orlando is estimated to accommodate between 45,000 and 50,000 guests daily, as per reports. It is expected to hit the annual attendance of at least 6 million.