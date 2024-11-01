From Housefull 5 to Hera Pheri 3: Here are 6 most-awaited Akshay Kumar movies

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has not had much success at the box office this year, is gearing up for a grand comeback with several fan-favourite franchises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These films highlight Akshay Kumar’s diverse roles across action, comedy, and patriotic themes​.

Here are the upcoming Akshay Kumar movies you won't want to miss:

Singham Again Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the third installment in the popular Singham series. The film will combine four main charathers of Shetty's cop-universe. This action-packed drama follows Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he tackles a powerful new enemy, joining forces with Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

The film is set to release on November 1, 2024.

Welcome to the Jungle Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, is the third installment of the Welcome comedy franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it reunites Akshay with an ensemble cast, including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Suniel Shetty.

Set in a jungle-themed adventure, the film promises chaotic hilarity as the characters navigate wild situations in their quest for fortune. Known for slapstick humor and iconic characters, Welcome to the Jungle is set for release on 20 December 2024.

Sky Force Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, is an upcoming patriotic action thriller inspired by real-life events. Set against an aviation backdrop, the film follows India's dramatic air battles and the bravery of its air force pilots. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, it also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

With thrilling aerial sequences and a focus on national pride, Sky Force promises an engaging portrayal of heroism, courage, and sacrifice, slated for an 24 January 2025, release.

Housefull 5 Housefull 5 brings Akshay Kumar back in the popular comedy franchise, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Promising even bigger laughs, it combines familiar faces like Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani with new cast additions.

Known for its slapstick humor and ensemble chaos, this fifth installment will reportedly feature a unique twist involving five couples in humorous, over-the-top situations.

Expected to release in June 2025, Housefull 5 aims to deliver another high-energy, family-friendly experience full of surprises and comedic mishaps.

Hera Pheri 3 Hera Pheri 3 reunites the beloved trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty as Raju, Baburao, and Shyam in a fresh comedy adventure. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film picks up on their chaotic quest to strike it rich, involving new mishaps, hidden treasures, and hilarious twists.

Fans can expect the trademark humor and memorable characters of the franchise, with this installment aiming to recapture the magic of the original films. It is anticipated to release in 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 Jolly LLB 3, the latest installment in the popular legal comedy-drama series, will feature Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together in a courtroom clash.