Fans cannot stop talking about Jaideep Ahlawat (Hathiram Chaudhary)'s performance ever since Paatal Lok Season 2 started streaming on Prime Video. But what has caught equal attention, is the sniper Daniel Lecho, played by Prashant Tamang.

Does the name of the actor ring a bell? It is likely to, because the now-popular 'Sniper' in Paatal Lok Season 2, had bagged the title of Indian Idol in 2007. Videos of his performance in the singing show are now doing the rounds on social media.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh's chemistry is of course the highlight of Paatal Lok Season 2. But Prashant Tamang, in particular, has also managed to captivate audiences with his portrayal of Sniper , a chilling and formidable antagonist who marks a turning point in the thriller's gripping narrative.

Prashant Tamang in Indian Idol A former winner of Indian Idol 2007, Prashant Tamang is a celebrated figure within the Nepali-speaking community in India, states a report by NorthEast Live. With ‘Paatal Lok 2’, Tamang has now made a notable impact as an actor, earning widespread acclaim for his breakthrough performance in the intense crime thriller.

‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2 opens with the murder of a North-Eastern businessman at a high-profile event in Delhi. This triggers investigators Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) to follow a trail that takes them to Nagaland, where they encounter Sniper Daniel (Prashant Tamang)

Paatal Lok Season 2 Netizens have hailed 'Paatal Lok' Season 2 for its darker and gritty narrative as compared to the first season. The second season of the gripping crime-thriller started streaming on Prime Video from January 17.