The year is about to end in less than ten days, and former US President Barack Obama has picked his favourite books, movies, and songs for 2024. The list of movies to watch also features 'All We Imagine as Light', directed by Payal Kapadia.

Barack Obama's top music recommendations included some of the top chart-busters by Beyonce, Tommy Richman, Bellie Ellish, etc. Apart from releasing separate lists for movies and songs recommendations, Barack Obama released two more lists of books recommendations.

Barack Obama top movie picks for 2024 The list started with 'All We Imagine As Light' and featured other names like Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, Sugercane, A Complete Unknown.

Barack Obama's favourite movies in 2024

Barack Obama's top music picks for 2024 The politician also shared a list of top songs of 2024 he would recommend to others. His suggestions included twenty-five songs including Squabble Up by Kendrick Lamar, Lunch by Bellie Elish, Yayo by Rema, Jump by Tyla, Band4Band by Central Cee and Lil Baby, God Gave Me Feet for Dancing by Ezra Collective, Favorite by Fountains DC, I Love the Way you Kiss Me by Artemas, Stargazing by Myles Smith, Gold Coast by Moses Sumney, etc.

Barack Obama's favourite music in 2024

Barack Obama's top book recommendation in 2024 He also shared two separate lists for bibliophiles and even for those who want to start their habit of reading in new year. Barack Obama's list of book recommendations include novels by popular authors including Samantha Narvey, Adam Moss, etc.

Barack Obama's favourite books in 2024

Obama recommended The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, Intermezzo by Sally Rooney, Patriot by Alexie Navalny, Orbital by Samantha Harvey, The Anthropologists, Stolen Ride by Arlie Russel, Growth by Daniel Susskind, Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu, The Work of Art by Adam Moss, etc.