Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week following media reports of two extramarital relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was also allegedly suspected of being a Chinese spy, and his public acknowledgement of being unfaithful to his wife. While the developments have drawn attention to the personal life of one of the world's richest executives, they have also brought the spotlight on the often staggering financial consequences of high-profile divorces.

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Following Huang's acknowledgement, reports have focused on how much his wife, Lori Mills, could receive if she decides to divorce the former Nvidia CEO, who currently ranks 16th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of $130 billion.

From Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' reported $38.3 billion settlement with MacKenzie Scott to media mogul Rupert Murdoch's estimated $1.7 billion divorce settlement with Anna Murdoch, several billionaire breakups have made headlines because of the fortunes involved. Here is a look at some of the world's most expensive divorces.

1. Bill and Melinda Gates In May 2021, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their separation after nearly 27 years of marriage. While the exact terms of their divorce settlement remain undisclosed, NDTV Profit reported that Melinda received more than $2 billion in shares.

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In 2024, Melinda announced that she would be leaving the Gates Foundation following an agreement that included $12.5 billion for her philanthropic work. Although this amount was not part of a publicly confirmed divorce settlement, reports have put the combined value of the financial arrangements at more than $14.5 billion.

The couple said they had reached an agreement on dividing their marital assets. According to the divorce filing, Melinda did not seek spousal support.

2. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott Amazon founder Jeff Bezos divorced MacKenzie Scott in July 2019 after 25 years of marriage. As part of the settlement, Scott received about 4% of Amazon's total outstanding shares, amounting to 19.7 million shares valued at approximately $38.3 billion at the time. Bezos retained a 12% stake in the company and control over the voting rights attached to the shares transferred to Scott.

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Scott later committed to donating at least half of her wealth to charitable causes through the Giving Pledge. Their divorce settlement was significant because it involved the transfer of a substantial stake in one of the world's largest companies, rather than being limited to a cash payment.

3. Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein French-American billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein married Jocelyn in 1978. The couple divorced in 1999 after 21 years of marriage. Jocelyn reportedly received an initial settlement of $2.5 billion, followed by annual payments of $100 million for 13 years. The combined reported settlement reached approximately $3.8 billion.

Alec Wildenstein died in 2008. His divorce from Jocelyn attracted widespread attention because of the enormous fortune involved and the high-profile nature of the proceedings.

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4. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Media mogul Rupert Murdoch divorced his journalist wife, Anna Murdoch, in 1999 after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple had three children together. Their settlement was widely reported to be worth $1.7 billion, with much of the amount reportedly associated with News Corporation shares.

Although the exact financial terms were never publicly disclosed, the reported figure has frequently been questioned. The settlement was also structured to protect the media tycoon's control over his business empire.

5. Bill and Sue Gross Billionaire investor Bill Gross, co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), one of the world's largest investment management firms at the time, married Sue Gross in 1985. The couple, who had a son together, were also known for their philanthropic activities through the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation.

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They separated in 2016, after more than three decades of marriage, when Sue filed for divorce in November that year. She reportedly received assets worth $1.3 billion. These included a $36 million property in Laguna Beach and half of the couple's art collection.

From billion-dollar settlements involving company shares and investment assets to large financial awards made by courts, these divorces demonstrate how the end of high-profile marriages can have significant financial consequences. While the exact terms of several settlements remain private, the reported figures underline the scale of wealth at stake when some of the world's richest couples separate.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.