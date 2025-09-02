From Kerala's matta rice to Palada payasam: Air India Express offers Onam feast on THESE flight routes. Check details

With less than three days to go for Thiruvonam, the spirit of Onam has soared to new heights- 30,000 feet above the ground. Air travellers can now enjoy the traditional Onam Sadya, a festive meal served on board to everyone celebrating Onam this year.

Air India Express offers Onam Sadya onboard Air India Express has announced a special Onam Sadya meal for ₹500 as part of its ‘Gourmair menu’. This meal will be available on international flights from and to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru between August 24 and September 6. The Onam Sadya is only available through pre-booking, so passengers are advised to reserve their meal at least 18 hours before departure.

The airlines in a social media post wrote, “Onam is a celebration of abundance, togetherness, and cherished traditions. At its heart lies the Sadya, a feast that brings people closer with every flavourful bite. This festive season, we’re delighted to bring the joy of Onam onboard with a limited-edition Onasadya meal from our 'Gourmair' inflight dining.”

What will the Air India Express Onam Sadya consist of? The Onam Sadya offered by the airlines will feature traditional Kerala dishes such as earthy Matta rice with Parippu, Sambar, Avial, Kootu curry, and Erissery. It will be served with Thoran, mango pickle, Inji Puli, banana chips, and Sharkara Varatti, accompanied by a sweet dish, Palada Pradhaman.

What is Onam Sadya? Onam Sadya is a traditional vegetarian feast prepared as a part of Onam festivities. It features 26 to 28 dishes, including rice, various main dishes, pickles, and Papad, all served on a banana leaf. A sweet treat called 'Payasam' is also made.

