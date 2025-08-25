Labor Day 2025: From KFC to Dave & Buster’s, here are 5 best restaurant deals you can’t miss

Labor Day is around the corner. The federal holiday that celebrates the American Labor Movement, which raised a voice against child labor and unfair wages of workers, will mark its 143rd anniversary on September 1 this year. KFC, Daily Harvest, and others have announced special offers on this occasion.

KFC: Chicken lovers, assemble KFC outlets are known to serve hundreds of customers on any given holiday. Labor Day will be no different. On this occasion, KFC has announced offers on some of the items on its menu. In addition to a 50 per cent off on chicken sandwiches, customers can enjoy a 40 per cent off on a 12-piece chicken bone-in bucket, as per Food XP.

Daily Harvest: Go healthy on Labor Day Daily Harvest is the destination for all health-conscious people. You cannot miss Daily Harvest on Labor Day if you are carving delicious smoothies, lattes, and more. You can use the code LABORDAY30 to get 30% off on orders worth $100 or above.

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese and Sesame Fried Rice with Edamame are among the dishes you cannot overlook.

Fazoli’s: The Italian Stallion Fazoli's is known for its Italian-American cuisine across the US. From fabulous pasta dishes to mouthwatering spaghetti and meatballs, Fazoli's has it all. On the occasion of Labor Day, Fazoli’s is giving $10 off on orders of $30 or above. With the promo code LABORDAY25, customers can access the offer online.

Dave & Buster’s: Budget-friendly celebration Are you a little tight on the budget? Fret not, because Dave & Buster’s has your back. The restaurant has come up with a cheap $5 bite menu, which covers nachos, cheese flatbread, and fried pickles, for the celebration of Labor Day.

Mountain Mike’s hot pizzas Is it really a celebration if we do not have warm pizzas on the table? Mountain Mike’s has announced a coupon code, LBRDAY25. With this code, customers will enjoy 15 per cent off on all pizzas, starting on September 2.

FAQs When is Labor Day this year? This year Labor Day will be observed on Monday, September 1.

When did Labor Day become a federal holiday in the US? Labor Day became a federal holiday in the US in 1894.