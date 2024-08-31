Several generations of British Royals have remained at the centre of media and public scrutiny for decades, be it King Charles's troubled relationship with his ex-wife Diana or the royal drama between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry. As several members of the Royal family continue to enjoy media attention and public scrutiny for their actions, know where they received their education from. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Charles III

King Charles III received his early education at Hill House School and Cheam School

King Charles III received his early education at Hill House School and Cheam School before attending Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland. In 1967, he enrolled at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he became the first member of the British royal family to earn a university degree.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was among the last Royals who received education at home.

The longest ever reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, received her education at home by Marion Crawford. Although Elizabeth II along with her sister Princess Margaret never received a formal qualifications, the Queen was fluent in French. And the two sisters were the last members of the royal family to receive their education at home.

Prince William {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain's Prince William attended London's Jane Mynor nursery school and Ludgrove School.

Prince William attended London's Jane Mynor nursery school and Ludgrove School as a child. In 1995, William went to study at Eton College. Interestingly, he was the first senior member of the royal family to go there. Prince Harry graduated with A-levels in geography, biology, and history alongside 12 GCSEs.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry exited his family with his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry had a joyful childhood with the Royal family. He began his education at Wetherby School and Ludgrove School. Like his brother, he graduate from Eton. Instead of going to the university, Prince Harry chose to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He also served in the Army for ten years and rose to the rank of Captain and also went to two tours of Afghanistan.

Prince George

Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince George, one of the Youngest Royals, is currently pursuing his school education at Thomas's Battersea. The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales began attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk in 2016. After his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enrolled at Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire.