Active Stocks
Thu Feb 29 2024 15:49:54
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,690.80 0.43%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.70 0.10%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.50 -0.51%
Business News/ News / Trends/  From Laapataa Ladies to Dune 2; list of movie releases this week
BackBack

From Laapataa Ladies to Dune 2; list of movie releases this week

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

New releases in theatres this week include Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan, along with 'Dune 2' and 'Kaagaz 2'.

Laapataa Ladies will be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and directed by Rao (Photo: Twitter)Premium
Laapataa Ladies will be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and directed by Rao (Photo: Twitter)

As the weekend nears, one delightful way to bond with family and friends is by catching some of the latest releases at nearby theaters. This week, Kiran Rao directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is releasing today. In addition to this, several other movies will also be released today including Dune 2 and Kaagaz 2.

Here's all you need to know about them

Laapataa Ladies: Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India. It is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film talks about a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. But, Rao said she feels that the story is still relatable. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script by Biplab Goswami while Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down the additional dialogues.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Mar 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App