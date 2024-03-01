From Laapataa Ladies to Dune 2; list of movie releases this week
New releases in theatres this week include Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan, along with 'Dune 2' and 'Kaagaz 2'.
As the weekend nears, one delightful way to bond with family and friends is by catching some of the latest releases at nearby theaters. This week, Kiran Rao directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is releasing today. In addition to this, several other movies will also be released today including Dune 2 and Kaagaz 2.