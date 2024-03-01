Hello User
From Laapataa Ladies to Dune 2; list of movie releases this week

From Laapataa Ladies to Dune 2; list of movie releases this week

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • New releases in theatres this week include Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan, along with 'Dune 2' and 'Kaagaz 2'.

Laapataa Ladies will be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and directed by Rao (Photo: Twitter)

As the weekend nears, one delightful way to bond with family and friends is by catching some of the latest releases at nearby theaters. This week, Kiran Rao directed ‘Laapataa Ladies’ starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is releasing today. In addition to this, several other movies will also be released today including Dune 2 and Kaagaz 2.

Here's all you need to know about them

Laapataa Ladies: Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India. It is about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film talks about a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. But, Rao said she feels that the story is still relatable. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script by Biplab Goswami while Divyanidhi Sharma has jotted down the additional dialogues.

