From lions to rhinos: MrBeast saves 1000 wild animals from dying; netizens cheer ‘we made right person famous’

Influencer MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, turned saviour for nearly 1,000 wild animals, including jungle beasts like lions and rhinos. In his latest YouTube video, the 26-year-old said it was his “most ambitious mission yet,” and gave his followers a glimpse into his part in saving the animals inside a wildlife clinic in Africa.

In the caption of his now-viral video, MrBeast acknowledged the wildlife organisations that helped him help in his mission to save these animals with their expertise, and said, “I’m just one person and without any kind of expertise, I look to these organisations and people for help in doing videos like this.”

He shared that his latest video took months to put together. “I can't thank these organisations enough for giving us the info we needed to be able to help!”

Also Read | Pic: MrBeast sparks frenzy after posing with the iconic Khan trio

Here's what MrBeast did: In a 17-minute video titled “I Saved 1,000 Animals From Dying,” MrBeast helped a team of veterinarians perform a root canal on a lion suffering from a severe infection. “If we don’t fix this, he could literally die,” he said before the team got to work.

The YouTuber and his crew also assisted in rescuing animals trapped in some damaged zoos in Ukraine. He flew them safely back to a sanctuary in South Africa.

In the video, Mr Beast can be seen helping the crew relocate rhinos in an overcrowded reserve using tranquillisers and ropes to ensure that the animals don’t turn on each other in a fight for space. “…we’re helping them live,” the YouTuber said as the team placed a microchip and an anti-poaching collar on the rhinos before relocating them.

As the team flew over the Savannah, they used dart rifles to vaccinate giraffes against disease. “Sir, I promise it's good for you,” he said jokingly as he ran after the giraffes in a bid to get them vaccinated.

Watch MrBeast's video here:

MrBeast helps shelter dogs find new homes After dealing with the wild, MrBeast and his team helped over a hundred shelter dogs find new homes in the US and also purchased miniature horses from slaughter auctions.

He also worked with local sanctuaries to rehabilitate injured birds, deer, and sea turtles.

The YouTuber made a stop at streamer Maya Higa’s Alveus Sanctuary in Texas to help rebuild after flooding, funding new enclosures and donating $50,000 to ongoing animal care.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users cheered on the influencer and praised him for his kind work. The comment section of this viral video was filled with prayers and good wishes for MrBeast.

“We made The Right Person Famous,” a user said.

Another added, “That's how you use the power of money, not billion-dollar cars. Bless him.”

“You didn’t just save lives, you gave hope to a thousand souls who couldn’t speak for themselves. Truly inspiring!” said a user.

“Thank you so much. When I get old enough, I will become the best vet to ever live,” added a user.

“This literally made me cry. Love from Sri Lanka. Wish you get more and more chances to do this kind of work. I would love to contribute with even a small amount of money,” another user added.