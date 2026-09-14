From missing Apple internship to joining Revolut: Meet engineering student who landed ₹4.5 lakh monthly opportunity

Ifran Mohammad, an engineering student, has been creating buzz on social media ever since he secured a ₹4.5 lakh-per-month internship at Revolut UAE. Selected for the role of an iOS Developer, the BTech student who is pursuing Information Technology at Jalandhar's Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology made a notable career stride after missing out on an Apple internship.

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A software engineer named Vikas narrated Mohammad's journey to Revolut through a post on X. Describing how the third-year engineering student cracked the most sought-after internship, paying ₹9 lakh for two months, he wrote, “He (Irfan) joined a private university called SRM University Chennai for his B Tech in CS and left it after his first year. He then cleared JEE and joined NIT Jalandhar.”

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Meet Irfran Mohammad According to Mohammad's LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling from GEMS Education in 2022 with an impressive percentile score of 93.4% in CBSE exams. The following year, he joined SRM Institute, only to leave a year later for NIT Jalandhar. Vikas adds that Mohammad got through an Apple internship in his second year, but could not realize his dream of joining the big tech giant because Indian colleges have strict 75% attendance rules.

“In his second year, he cracked an Apple internship, which was an on-site opportunity in Bali, Indonesia. But due to the strict 75% attendance policy in Indian colleges, he couldn't join,” the post added.

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Mohammad describes himself as an orator. His profile says, “I am also a public speaker having given talks on several prestigious platforms like TEDx. An avid Cyclist with the achievement of having cycled across an entire country.” His latest LinkedIn post claimed he was invited to speak at the Am I Tech Enough community's Happy Hour at the DIFC Fintech Hive.

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According to Vikas, an opportunity opened after Mohammad got a referral from a known person at Revolut. Eventually, the techie got shortlisted and selected by the company.

Social media reactions A user wrote, “His internship salary is less than my CTC how low I am in the terms technical and communication skills. Without having laptop thankful to my past myself somehow learnt basic of coding and surviving in IT [sic].”

Another comment read, “That Apple internship falling through and then landing Revolut is quite the plot twist.”

A third user wrote, “Inspiring story.”

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home From missing Apple internship to joining Revolut: Meet engineering student who landed ₹4.5 lakh monthly opportunity