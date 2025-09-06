From Misty Copeland to Maggie Rogers: 10 celebrities bring high fashion to the US Open 2025

The 2025 US Open has kicked off in New York City, drawing not only the world’s best tennis players but also a host of celebrities and high-profile figures to the stands. The final Grand Slam of the year began on August 24 with first-round matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and runs through September 7.
From Hollywood actors to athletes and musicians, major names have been turning up courtside.
Yes. A USTA spokesperson told AP that US President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s men’s singles final as a client guest, watching from a private suite. The USTA did not disclose which client he will join. It will be Trump’s first visit to the New York Grand Slam since 2015.
Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz said Trump’s presence would be good for the sport. “I think that... it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” he said on Friday. “For me, playing in front of him... I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, you know, attending the tennis match, it's great for tennis to have the president (at) the final.”
The last sitting president to attend was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.
Alcaraz advanced to his second US Open final after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2. It marks his third consecutive Grand Slam final. Djokovic admitted the younger stars are dominating, saying, “I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys (Alcaraz and Sinner), so they're just too good, you know, playing on a really high level.”