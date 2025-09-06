From Misty Copeland to Maggie Rogers: 10 celebrities bring high fashion to the US Open 2025

The 2025 US Open has kicked off in New York City, drawing not only the world’s best tennis players but also a host of celebrities and high-profile figures to the stands. The final Grand Slam of the year began on August 24 with first-round matches at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and runs through September 7.

Advertisement

Which celebrities have been spotted at the tournament? From Hollywood actors to athletes and musicians, major names have been turning up courtside.

Bowen Yang was among the first spotted. Ally Love, Peloton instructor and Today contributor, sported US Open merchandise with a big smile. John Turturro joined the crowd, as did ballerina Misty Copeland, who wore an icy blue set to the night session. Country singer Riley Green enjoyed a night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Amanda Kloots attended with her boyfriend, former tennis pro Justin Gimelstob. Actress Olivia Holt opted for an all-black look while attending with Cadillac. Singer Maggie Rogers brought stylish tennis fashion to the stands. Christine Baranski was her usual chic self on the blue carpet. Chris Paul appeared in red, white and blue at day 11. The White Lotus star Nicholas Duvernay attended the day session with Dobel Tequila on Sept. 3. Read | US Open 2025, semifinals: Jannik Sinner sparks concern after physio break; fans react, injury scare or tactical pause?

Advertisement

Is Donald Trump attending the US Open final? Yes. A USTA spokesperson told AP that US President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s men’s singles final as a client guest, watching from a private suite. The USTA did not disclose which client he will join. It will be Trump’s first visit to the New York Grand Slam since 2015.

How did Carlos Alcaraz react? Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz said Trump’s presence would be good for the sport. “I think that... it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” he said on Friday. “For me, playing in front of him... I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, you know, attending the tennis match, it's great for tennis to have the president (at) the final.”

Advertisement

When did a sitting president last attend the US Open? The last sitting president to attend was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.

What does this mean for the men’s final? Alcaraz advanced to his second US Open final after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2. It marks his third consecutive Grand Slam final. Djokovic admitted the younger stars are dominating, saying, “I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys (Alcaraz and Sinner), so they're just too good, you know, playing on a really high level.”