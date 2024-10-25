From mourning dresses to separate flights for heirs, Royal family on tour has rules and protocols. Check what these are

The 9-day tour of King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia and Samoa is set to wrap up by Saturday, October 26. The couple spent six days Down Under before heading to Samoa on Wednesday.

This tour is especially significant as it marks King Charles' first tour of this size and scale since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

The royal tours have protocols and are meticulously planned, and every royal is obligated to follow them.

Here are some rules the royals follow on their tours:

Pack a black mourning outfit When Queen Elizabeth was on a royal tour in Kenya on 6 February 1952, she learned of her father King George VI's unexpected death, making her the new monarch at just 25. She didn't have mourning clothes with her and couldn't be photographed until a suitable outfit arrived.

To prevent such situations, royal family members now always pack a black outfit when traveling, in case of a death.

For example, in 1992, Princess Diana and Prince Charles returned from a skiing trip in mourning clothes after her father’s death.

Crash course on country royal's tour Members of the royal family always represent the UK, especially during royal tours. Therefore, they are expected to learn basic greetings in the local language of each country they visit—a practice King Charles has notably embraced in Samoa.

According to etiquette expert Myka Meier, “internal palace aides are always available to prepare each royal ahead of important visits," ensuring they are well-prepared for these interactions.

“It is the correct protocol to practice the etiquette of the country or culture you are visiting in order to show respect, so each royal knows how to make the best first impression,” she added.

Monarchs travel with bags of blood matching theirs King Charles, whose cancer treatment is on halt, is travelling with two doctors during his visit to Australia and Samoa. Blood bags matching his blood type are also carried with him to ensure preparedness for any medical emergencies.

“In countries where a reliable blood supply is questionable, the [late] Queen and the [former] Prince of Wales both travel with their own personal packs of blood following in their convoy wherever they go,” Gordon Rayner of the Telegraph reported in 2016.

He also shared that a Royal Navy doctor always travelled with Queen Elizabeth and would research information about local hospitals wherever she went.

“Their doctor is never more than a few paces away, carrying a bulky medical bag containing a mobile defibrillator and all manner of emergency medicine,” Rayner added.

Heirs fly separately To protect the line of succession, heirs to the British throne are not permitted to travel together. This means King Charles and Prince William, his successor, do not fly on the same plane.

A former royal pilot Graham Laurie told A Right Royal Podcast that when Prince William turned 12 in 1994, he could no longer fly with his father.

If the same rules apply to Prince George, William and George will no longer be able to fly together after the young prince turns 12 in July 2025.

Diplomatic dressing Royals have a way of speaking volumes without saying a word—and they do it through fashion. Women in the royal family often wear designers from the countries they visit, while both the men and women make thoughtful style choices that pay tribute to the cultures they’re exploring.

“Adhering to dress codes means that for some countries hemlines, sleeve lengths and necklines need to be considered,” royal family biographer Marcia Moody told Town & Country.