From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar to Ravi Shastri in seconds: Hilarious cricket mimicry leaves Internet stunned

Viral Video: Maharashtra Day got over on Friday, May 1. Netizens, however, still could not get over on how prominent cricketing figures including Ravi Shashtri, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, others wished on the occasion.

Except, that the cricket legends did not actually wish, but a cricket mimicry artist did. And, he passed with flying colours. The mimicry video has now gone viral, garnering over one lakh views and counting.

The hilarious mimicry, where the person changes his voice from Sachin Tendulkar's to that of MS Dhoni's within a jiffy, has left the internet stunned.

Netizens in awe of Ricky Ponting's mimicry While the person doing the mimicries, Shaarang Shringarpure, imitated MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri perfectly, it was Ricky Ponting's mimicry that won netizens' hearts. Social media users still can't stop talking about it.

“ Very talented dhoni and ponting was on point,” commented one user.

“Ponting ka bhut he shandar (fabulous),” added another person.

“Dhoni or Ponting wala same to same bola bhai,” which loosely translates to “he imitated Dhoni and Ponting's voices same to same," wrote a third netizen.

“I didn't want this video to end,” another person wrote on social media platform X.

Watch the video here:

The ‘mimicry artist’ The person who has left netizens in awe with his mimicry is Shaarang Shringarpure. “ Fund accountant by profession,mimicry artist and singer by passion!” reads Shringapure's bio on X. Apart from posting mimicry videos on X, he has also imitated the cricket legends on live TV.

Maharashtra Day Maharashtra Day, or Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra. It’s a public holiday that honours the cultural and historical roots of the state, which was officially created in 1960.

Maharashtra day coincides with Labour Day, which is also a public holiday on May 1.