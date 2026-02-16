From ‘no water, no clarity' to ‘no internet connectivity': Social media reacts to Delhi's AI Impact Summit 2026

As India plays host to the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, the event has triggered a parallel conversation online — not about artificial intelligence breakthroughs, but about overcrowding, access issues, internet connectivity and what several attendees described as a chaotic on-ground experience.

Across X, users attending the summit shared posts highlighting long queues, restricted movement inside the venue and what they felt was a mismatch between the event’s ambition and its execution. Some attendees went as far as questioning whether the summit reflected the future of AI at all, claiming that beyond branding and posters, there was little visible use of artificial intelligence in the public-facing experience.

One user wrote, “Brooooooo it’s too crowded here at AI SUMMIT Delhi like you can’t even navigate properly plus other than AI posters there’s nothing AI and future here 😭 just another well marketed event.”

Another widely shared post alleged that exhibitors, startup founders and delegates were left waiting outside for hours. “No water. No clarity. Media shows celebration. Ground reality was chaos,” the user wrote, questioning why access limitations were not communicated in advance.

The complaints also extended to basic connectivity. One attendee pointed out the irony of patchy mobile internet at a technology-focused event, writing, “Mobile internet is barely working at the India AI Impact Summit. Irony, IRONY, eye-run-eeeeeeee. (Who knows who’ll see this tweet and when).” The post added to the broader criticism that the summit’s on-ground infrastructure did not reflect the digital future it aims to promote.

Several others echoed similar concerns, flagging the lack of digital infrastructure at a technology-focused event — from the absence of AI-enabled badge printing and stall navigation to long queues for basic entry. “Feels like a basic exhibition and the organisers forgot to put actual AI in the public experience,” one attendee posted.

There were also sarcastic takes. One user asked why an AI summit wasn’t hosted virtually, calling it a missed opportunity to showcase real-world applications of the technology. Another joked that India needed an “AQI summit more than an AI summit,” drawing attention to environmental concerns outside the venue.

Amid the criticism, a few attendees offered a more measured view. One user who claimed to have walked nearly 7km across the expo said the experience suggested India was “taking up AI with gusto,” highlighting stalls by Qualcomm, the Indian Navy, Jio Intelligence and the World Food Programme.

According to official details, the AI Impact Summit 2026 features over 500 events alongside its main programme and doubles as a large-scale trade exhibition with more than 840 exhibitors, including research labs, AI startups and global technology firms. The summit is built around the themes of People, Planet and Progress, with a stated focus on fostering international cooperation for a sustainable AI ecosystem.

Key sessions include a Leaders’ Plenary aimed at global partnerships, a specialised GPAI Council meeting and a research symposium. Organisers have said the goal is to ensure AI’s benefits reach developing nations without compromising regulatory and governance standards.