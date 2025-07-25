‘From one chaiwala to another’: UK-based Indian tea seller gets viral ‘chai connect’ moment with PM Modi, Keir Starmer

With a quirky response and a unique chai connection with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a UK-based Indian tea seller got his viral moment as he served masala chai to the two world leaders, PM Modi and the United Kingdom's PM Keir Starmer.

Akhil Patel, who started Amala Chai, proudly declared that his tea was “sourced from India, brewed in London” when UK PM Starmer asked him what he had from them.

“Masala chai, sourced from India; tea comes from Assam, spices from Kerala,” he said while handing a cup to the UK PM. Patel also listed the masalas, like nutmeg and cinnamon, used to prepare the tea.

“Chai Pe Charcha,” declared PM Modi.

Also Read | Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi to be PM with second-longest unbroken stint

However, the moment that stood out and, rightfully, got Patel the Internet's attention was when he poured a rejuvenating cup of masala tea for PM Modi.

“From one chaiwala to another,” Patel sneaked in a witty remark as he served tea to PM Modi. In Gujarati, he told PM Modi that he would be able to get a taste of Gujarat in Amala Chai.

PM Modi laughed at his lighthearted comment.

Before becoming an influential name in political circles, PM Modi was a humble chaiwala who served tea at a railway station in Gujarat.

“Honoured to share space with two incredible leaders — PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer. Conversations that inspire. Moments that matter,” Akhil Patel captioned the viral video shared on his Instagram handle.

‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with PM Keir Starmer PM Modi also shared pictures from Amala Chai stall on his official handle and said, “‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers...brewing stronger India-UK ties!”

Chai Pe Charcha, first used during the 2014 general elections, was a political outreach campaign launched by Narendra Modi.

The campaign, literally translating to “Discussion Over Tea,” involved PM Modi interacting with citizens at tea stalls across the country, symbolising grassroots connection and accessibility. It also reinforced his image as a “chaiwala,” the political persona he adopted in his first term.

India-UK FTA agreement India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement on Thursday during PM Modi's visit to the country. Starting next year, 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, while tariffs on British products such as cars and whisky will be reduced.