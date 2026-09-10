From Orkut to Fantom cigarette to Walkman: Top 10 things that can leave any 90s kid feeling nostalgic

Social media is flooded with AI-generated pictures that recreate the past. The latest trend is taking people back to the 80s and 90s. Although it wasn't long ago, it somehow feels like forever ago for any 90s kids. Here's a list of the top 10 things, a blast from the past, that every 90s kid can relate to.

Top 10 things to make any 90s kid nostalgic Walkman Before smartphones, iPhones and OTT platforms, people relied on the Walkmans. Easy to carry around your favourite music, Walkmans were a statement. You just needed your cassette and headphones to enjoy hours of music, but only till the batteries ran out or the tape got tangled.

Phantom cigarettes The white-coloured candy sticks that made every 90s kid feel like a grown-up because they were shaped like a real cigarette. It was sugary and minty, but kids pretended to smoke Phantom cigarettes just for fun.

Natraj geometry box A Natraj geometry box was a schoolbag staple. The metallic case was packed with a compass, divider, ruler and protractor. Losing the compass was no less than a disaster, but everyone had one of those days in school.

Trump cards The era of Trump cards turned everything into a competition. The game was simple-- pick a category, compare numbers, and the card with the highest score wins!

Orkut Long before Facebook and Instagram, 90s kids had Orkut, their first introduction to social media. Sending scraps to friends, collecting testimonials and checking profile scraps was a daily ritual for many.

Nokia 3310 The 90s saw landlines in homes. At the same time, mobile phones were slowly making their way into Indian homes. Among the earliest was the Nokia 3310, the almost indestructible handset. For kids, it meant only one thing-- the ultimate game of Snake. Its monochrome screen, iconic ringtone and famously sturdy build made it a go-to choice for many.

Big Babool Big Babool, the iconic pink chewing gum, was almost everyone's favourite. The sweet treat came with the promise of blowing the biggest bubble. The colourful wrappers and sweet smell were a hit among school-goers.

Floppy disk Before pen drives, cloud storage and even CDs, floppy disks were a thing! They carried computer files, school projects, presentations, and more in a square-shaped disk, which was used in early computers only.

Yo-Yo The craze around yo-yo was one of the simplest joys of the past. The tiny toys that could keep one occupied for hours. Learning tricks, practising again and again with many failed attempts, kids even held yo-yo competitions.