Once hailed as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, he stood shoulder to shoulder with icons like Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise, commanding a staggering $40 million annually. His career was a dream—until it unravelled into a nightmare.
Behind the glitz and glamour was a shocking story of excess, controversy, and legal battles that sent his life spiralling out of control.
Who was he? What caused this meteoric fall from grace? The answers reveal a cautionary tale of fame’s darkest side.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.