From Patna to Mexico's Colima Street — How this IIT Delhi alum built 4 thriving business ventures overseas

Entrepreneur Vijeet Suman, who hails from Patna, built four thriving business ventures overseas. The 33-year-old IIT Delhi alumnus noted for his landmark achievements embarked on his professional journey as a corporate employee after securing a B Tech degree in Textile Technology. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed how he set up his businesses and built his support system as an immigrant entrepreneur.

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He looked back at his journey from Patna city to Mexico's Colima Street Colima Street. Describing how his journey transformed from collecting a paycheck to being the one issuing them, he said, "My job was protecting billions of dollars a year from financial crime. Three of the four companies I worked at got acquired, including Linio by Falabella and Cornershop by Uber. I was lucky with the leaders I worked under - they taught me how to take risks properly, when to bet, and how to own the outcomes.”

Vijeet Suman's stepping stone to entrepreneurship His first step in entrepreneurship was with Aroma Curry in Mexico City in 2023. Completely new to the culinary world, this venture was simply driven by a desire to find authentic Indian food. The breakthrough in his career happened after food outlet started receiving catering orders for big events. “Strangers started asking us to cater their weddings. Letting two Indian engineers handle food on the most important day of their lives was a huge leap of faith. Dozens of weddings later, it taught me a fundamental lesson: if you fix a real necessity, the market shows you the way naturally,” Vijeet Suman said as quoted by the news outlet.

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Establishment of second business In 2024, he decided to leave his corporate job at Uber and focus primarily on his business. Traversing through altogether a different career path, he recalled how his second business came up, “I opened a small yoga studio, Santulan, mostly for myself. Members asked for a pilates reformer, so we added it. Within two years, thanks to our instructors and community, it became one of the highest-rated studios in Mexico City."

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Birth of third venture The need of software to manage existing businesses gave birth to third venture, which opened another source of income for him. Suggesting that couldn't find decent software to manage his ventures, so he built his own. When the demand for this software increased and “Other studio owners asked for it, and that became Klasius," he said. Klasius is gym management software that streamlines reservations, payments and member communications via WhatsApp.

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Last but not the least was ‘Fortify’ According to Vijeet Suman, the launch of ‘Fortify came last’ which was a result of ten years of fight with fraud that motivated him and his three friends to build a platform to tackle the exact problem. He added, "We are already running pilots with one of Mexico’s largest e-commerce companies.”

‘Every venture brought its own chaos’ Recounting challenges and operational hurdles that came with running multiple and diverse businesses, Vijeet said, “Every venture brought its own chaos. At Aroma Curry, we looked busy from the outside, but delivery apps were eating our margins raw - at one point, over half our revenue came from a single app, meaning we were basically working for them until we built our own direct channels. At Santulan, I had to learn studio economics on the fly, coding Klasius at night while managing operations by day." With Fortify, the challenge was to gain enterprise trust of large Mexican companies which was extremely difficult for a young startup founded by foreign engineers.

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