Eyeing Philippines for year-end travel? Then you've got luckier, as the Asian country recently implemented e-visa facility for Indians.

Do not worry, if Philippines is not your top choice, and you are looking at destinations where you can quickly travel on e-visa. We've got you covered.

Here are the top 10 destinations you can travel to, from India, with an e-visa.

1.Philippines Philippines, is of course, the latest addition on the list of countries that you can travel to, with an e-visa. Currently, only single entry e-visas are available, which allows one to enter the Philippines just once. A single entry e-visa does not allow anyone to enter the particular country again. The initial e-visa for Philippines grants a period of 30 days. You will need to apply for a renewal if you plan on extending your stay.

Processing time: Approximately 10-15 days

2. Singapore Singapore brings in a mix of architecture, culture, and unique gastronomical experiences. As a result, this destination has become a hotspot for tourists, besides being the hub of trade and tourism.

Tourist e-visa for Singapore comes with a stay period of 30 days. However, it is a multiple entry visa, meaning there are no restrictions on how many times you enter Singapore using the e-visa

Processing time: 3-5 days

3. Turkey Turkey can be another interesting destination for year-end travels if you are keen on exploring the cultural legacies from the Byzantine and Ottoman empires. Turkey e-visa has a validity of 180 days, and permits one-time entry. Tourists visiting Turkey on an e-visa can stay in the country for 30 days.

Processing time: 24 hours, can be quicker depending on the processing time category chosen

4. New Zealand New Zealand visitor e-visa grants a tourist a stay period of 180 days. It has a validity of one year, and allows entry into the country only once.

Processing time: 4 weeks

5. Dubai Dubai has become one of the most iconic destinations in the world, renowned for its opulent architecture, stunning skylines, and enormous shopping malls. Dubai e-visa allows a tourist to stay for 30 days, and provides one time entry.

Processing time: 3-5 working days

6. South Korea South Korea has much more to offer than the popular K-dramas, or the well-known ‘boba tea’. The South Korea tourist single entry visa is valid for 90 days which allows its holder to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

Processing time: 10-13 working days

7. Japan Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is a much-visited tourist destination, home to many skyscrapers. Japan's e-visa gives tourists a stay period of 90 days, and allows one-time entry.

Processing time: 5-10 business days

8. Egypt Located in the northeastern corner of Africa, Egypt is the cradle of ancient civilisation, and boasts of pyramids in Giza. An e-visa for Egypt is a one-time visa, and has a validity of only 30 days.

Processing time: 5-7 business days

9. Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea unveils a realm of untamed wilderness and diverse indigenous cultures. The e-visa for this country is valid for 60 days, and offers a single entry.

Processing time: 10-15 business days

10. Georgia Georgia, a country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is celebrated for its diverse landscapes, ancient history, and vibrant cultural traditions. A Georgia e-visa comes with a validity of 30 days, and provides one-time entry.