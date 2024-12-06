Eyeing Philippines for year-end travel? Then you've got luckier, as the Asian country recently implemented e-visa facility for Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Do not worry, if Philippines is not your top choice, and you are looking at destinations where you can quickly travel on e-visa. We've got you covered.

Here are the top 10 destinations you can travel to, from India, with an e-visa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1.Philippines Philippines, is of course, the latest addition on the list of countries that you can travel to, with an e-visa. Currently, only single entry e-visas are available, which allows one to enter the Philippines just once. A single entry e-visa does not allow anyone to enter the particular country again. The initial e-visa for Philippines grants a period of 30 days. You will need to apply for a renewal if you plan on extending your stay.

Processing time: Approximately 10-15 days

2. Singapore Singapore brings in a mix of architecture, culture, and unique gastronomical experiences. As a result, this destination has become a hotspot for tourists, besides being the hub of trade and tourism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tourist e-visa for Singapore comes with a stay period of 30 days. However, it is a multiple entry visa, meaning there are no restrictions on how many times you enter Singapore using the e-visa

Processing time: 3-5 days

3. Turkey Turkey can be another interesting destination for year-end travels if you are keen on exploring the cultural legacies from the Byzantine and Ottoman empires. Turkey e-visa has a validity of 180 days, and permits one-time entry. Tourists visiting Turkey on an e-visa can stay in the country for 30 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processing time: 24 hours, can be quicker depending on the processing time category chosen

4. New Zealand New Zealand visitor e-visa grants a tourist a stay period of 180 days. It has a validity of one year, and allows entry into the country only once.

Processing time: 4 weeks {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Dubai Dubai has become one of the most iconic destinations in the world, renowned for its opulent architecture, stunning skylines, and enormous shopping malls. Dubai e-visa allows a tourist to stay for 30 days, and provides one time entry.

Processing time: 3-5 working days

6. South Korea South Korea has much more to offer than the popular K-dramas, or the well-known ‘boba tea’. The South Korea tourist single entry visa is valid for 90 days which allows its holder to stay in the country for up to 30 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processing time: 10-13 working days

7. Japan Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is a much-visited tourist destination, home to many skyscrapers. Japan's e-visa gives tourists a stay period of 90 days, and allows one-time entry.

Processing time: 5-10 business days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Egypt Located in the northeastern corner of Africa, Egypt is the cradle of ancient civilisation, and boasts of pyramids in Giza. An e-visa for Egypt is a one-time visa, and has a validity of only 30 days.

Processing time: 5-7 business days

9. Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea unveils a realm of untamed wilderness and diverse indigenous cultures. The e-visa for this country is valid for 60 days, and offers a single entry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processing time: 10-15 business days

10. Georgia Georgia, a country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is celebrated for its diverse landscapes, ancient history, and vibrant cultural traditions. A Georgia e-visa comes with a validity of 30 days, and provides one-time entry.