From Rashtrapati Bhavan to runway: Former ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal debuts as a fashion model

After years of following the strict, unyielding codes of the Indian Army as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal (Retd.) has now ventured into the commercial fashion industry.

Swapping his crisp olive-green uniform, the polished combat boots, and the weight of the stars on his shoulders for streetwear fashion, the 30-year-old former Special Forces officer is reinventing himself as a fashion model.

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A striking career pivot Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal took a premature retirement from the Indian Army in August 2026 after 12 years of service.

According to a Business Today report, Sambyal has officially partnered with the popular homegrown clothing brand Bonkers Corner on a new youth-focused streetwear collection.

The campaign, which features Sambyal modelling alongside television actress Anushka Sen, marks a highly unconventional leap from the rugged, high-stakes environment of the armed forces to the glamorous, fast-paced world of urban fashion.

‘Earned, not borrowed’ For Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, the transition is not just about changing clothes but about translating military discipline into a new cultural space.

According to the brand's official website, the collaborative streetwear line—launched under the title "MAJ RISHABH (RETD.) X BONKERS"—heavily incorporates the slogan “Earned, not borrowed.”

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Brand representatives noted that this messaging reflects themes of genuine achievement, individuality, and leadership, which align closely with the former officer's real-life trajectory.

Industry observers and fashion commentators have quickly taken note of his unique aesthetic, noting that his military background brings a rare level of gravitas to the studio.

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“This is a compelling, unexpected fusion of two distinct cultures—military discipline and urban fashion,” an industry commentator noted on the brand's launch platform. “It is an inspiring transition showing how a veteran can channel his discipline, leadership, and vision into creative entrepreneurial spaces like homegrown fashion.”

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The collection is available on the Bonkers Corner website, where consumers can browse all the items featured in the special section dedicated to Major Rishabh.

Redefining life after the Army Commissioned into the Indian Army in 2014, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal previously led the Jat Regiment contingent at the 2021 Republic Day Parade and later earned the prestigious Balidaan Badge with the elite 4 Para (Special Forces) before his high-profile, widely recognised stint at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While he has traded his combat uniform for designer collections, the core of his identity remains fundamentally unchanged.

By stepping into the limelight of the fashion world, Major Sambyal continues to command attention, proving that a strong, disciplined presence can lead the way, regardless of the attire.

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