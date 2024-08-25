From Rescue to Riches: Meet Waffle, and her owners who invested ₹16 lakh to establish the feline as ‘The Barista’

Like all pet owners, Kathy Guo and Sam Xie also wanted to pamper their rescue cat, Waffle. However, the duo took it a step further and turned their female orange tabby into an internet sensation, popular for her endearing Starbucks barista-themed outfits.

As Waffle’s popularity soared, so did the demand for her unique attire. Capitalizing on this trend, Xie began selling aprons inspired by Waffle’s costumes.

To promote their venture, the couple has poured over $20,000 (around ₹16 lakh) into enhancing Waffle’s look, investing in everything from props and coffee accessories to aprons and a custom Starbucks-themed cat tree valued at $2,000 (approximately ₹1 lakh).

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Xie shared that Waffle was starred as ‘Waffle- The Barista’ to help market the aprons on Instagram.

"A lot of people out there love coffee, and we thought, ‘Why don’t we use Waffle’s paws to do it, so it looks like she is the one making the coffee’,” she said adding that the couple began dressing up their cat when she was really young (2016).

"We just did it for fun and giggles back then. We started with really easy things like collars, bandanas, capes etc, and we gradually increased to more difficult costumes like the ones that would require her paws going through,” Xie added.

The couple has also shared a creative and hilarious rescue story of their cat on Instagram. According to the video, Waffle, along with her siblings, was found abandoned on the streets. The rescue organization 4 Paws Strong rescued them from the streets. Kathy and Sam, upon seeing Waffle's picture online, felt an instant connection and made the decision to meet her.