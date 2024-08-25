From Rescue to Riches: Meet Waffle, and her owners who invested ₹16 lakh to establish the feline as ‘The Barista’

Waffle, a rescue cat, became famous for her barista-themed costumes. Her owners, Kathy Guo and Sam Xie, spent over $20,000 on props and accessories to promote aprons inspired by Waffle’s outfits on Instagram.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published25 Aug 2024, 06:35 PM IST
As Waffle’s popularity soared, so did the demand for her unique attire.
As Waffle’s popularity soared, so did the demand for her unique attire.

Like all pet owners, Kathy Guo and Sam Xie also wanted to pamper their rescue cat, Waffle. However, the duo took it a step further and turned their female orange tabby into an internet sensation, popular for her endearing Starbucks barista-themed outfits.

As Waffle’s popularity soared, so did the demand for her unique attire. Capitalizing on this trend, Xie began selling aprons inspired by Waffle’s costumes.

Also Read | Woman at China restaurant gets ’attacked’ by live shrimp, netizens say this

To promote their venture, the couple has poured over $20,000 (around 16 lakh) into enhancing Waffle’s look, investing in everything from props and coffee accessories to aprons and a custom Starbucks-themed cat tree valued at $2,000 (approximately 1 lakh).

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Xie shared that Waffle was starred as ‘Waffle- The Barista’ to help market the aprons on Instagram.

Also Read | Pet obesity epidemic: recognizing, preventing, and treating overweight pets

"A lot of people out there love coffee, and we thought, ‘Why don’t we use Waffle’s paws to do it, so it looks like she is the one making the coffee’,” she said adding that the couple began dressing up their cat when she was really young (2016).

"We just did it for fun and giggles back then. We started with really easy things like collars, bandanas, capes etc, and we gradually increased to more difficult costumes like the ones that would require her paws going through,” Xie added.

Also Read | Viral video of open dog meat shop in China stuns Internet

The couple has also shared a creative and hilarious rescue story of their cat on Instagram. According to the video, Waffle, along with her siblings, was found abandoned on the streets. The rescue organization 4 Paws Strong rescued them from the streets. Kathy and Sam, upon seeing Waffle's picture online, felt an instant connection and made the decision to meet her.

They immediately adopted her and took her home. Waffle didn't settle for just lounging around; she ventured into various activities and developed a passion for coffee. The cat now takes pleasure in working at a cafe named 'Meowbucks'.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 06:35 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsFrom Rescue to Riches: Meet Waffle, and her owners who invested ₹16 lakh to establish the feline as ‘The Barista’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue