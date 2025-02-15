A three-room suite with TV, separate bathrooms and other facilities are very common in five-star hotels, but what if we tell you that these facilities are on a flight? Yes, you read it right.

Recently, a Chennai-based social media influencer couple gave a tour of The Residence, Etihad Airways A380's luxurious offering.

The couple shared their experience with their followers on Instagram.

The influencer couple — Keerthi and Aashish Manivannan — who have over 1,14,000 followers on Instagram, described their experience in a post titled — “Beyond First Class? The Residence on Etihad’s A380.”

According to the social media post, the couple, along with their young kid, flew from Paris to Hyderabad with a layover in Abu Dhabi. The post also mentioned that Etihad's A380 aircraft operates between the Paris and Abu Dhabi sectors.

“We flew from Paris - Abu Dhabi - Hyderabad, and the A380 flies between Paris and Abu Dhabi,” said the couple in their post.

The Etihad Residence Experience When travellers usually book a business class, first-class or suite ticket, their experience of hospitality starts earlier than boarding the flight. Similarly, the Chennai couple were greeted in the First Class Lounge at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

According to the Instagram post, the amenities included gourmet a-la-carte meals, a children's playing area, shower suites, dedicated cabins for each family, and sleeping pods in the lounge.

The couple described this Etihad Residence flight experience as close as they could get to flying on a private airliner.

“3-room cabin”: The couple had a “3-room cabin” to themselves on board the aircraft towards the nose of the flight. The large lounge area featured two huge sofa seats and a big-screen television. There was a dedicated shower area and a restroom, and then further down the suite was a full-size bed with “pillows, duvets and bedding.”



Among other special experiences like dining and inflight wifi, the couple said, “The cabin crew makes the bed for you.”

Other services like anytime gourmet dining, the big space, and the exclusivity factors play a big role in people booking “The Residence” suite. Currently, Etihad only operates one such Residence suite on each A380 aircraft.

Washroom Amenities: The washroom of the Residence suite had a Giorgio Armani amenity kit with creams, eye masks, socks, and other necessary toiletries, including sleepwear from the same designer brand and “lots of gourmet chocolates.”

Alcohol on board: For the liquor connoisseurs, the experience has a list of expensive wines, champagnes, and other hard liquors on board, which ismuch similar to the experience of flying on a private jet. "The experience was amazing, almost like flying private jet and we had the best time," said the couple, reiterating that their post was not an advertisement or in collaboration with the brand.

Netizens React People on social media admired the luxury experience and also appreciated the couple spending time and creating moments of happiness.

“The real wealth is her family they are so happy together and complete,” said a social media user named Aggan, responding to the post.