Several movies and web series including Shaitaan, Merry Christmas, Showtime and Majarani Season 3 are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Several movies and web series including Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, and Emraan Hashmi's Showtime are releasing on theatres and OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s have a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shaitaan It's a supernatural thriller, starring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan, Jyothika Saravanan and Janki Bodiwala in lead roles. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the Shaitaan is releasing on theatres today (8 March).

Showtime Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. Showtime stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. It can be watch on Disney+Hotstar from today (8 March). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HanuMan Teja Sajja starrer mythological superhero film ‘HanuMan’ is releasing on Zee5. The Telugu-language superhero film is written and directed by Prashanth Varma. "HanuMan" is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero.

Merry Christmas After captivating audiences in theatres, the makers of 'Merry Christmas' are all set to start their OTT journey. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas' stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is set in 1980s Bombay, the story involves Albert (Sethupathi) who returns to the city and ends up meeting a lonely mother Maria (Kaif), and her child on Christmas Eve. As the night progresses and the two spend time together, the tale takes a turn with the discovery of a dead body in Maria's flat. The film is releasing on Netflix today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharani Season 3 The series, starring Huma Qureshi as an accidental chief minister who has to fight political rivals, her own husband, caste, and gender dynamics to stay in power, is streaming on Sony LIV. In the new season, Qureshi's Rani Bharti is in jail for three years while her political rival, Navin (Amit Sial) is the chief minister.

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda Comedian Hannah Gadsby’s 'Gender Agenda' is streaming on Netflix. the show features comedian Hannah Gadsby and seven genderqueer performers: Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle. Gadsby previously released the Netflix specials Nanette (2018) and Douglas (2021).

Damsel It is a fantasy feature from Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. In the film, Brown plays a dutiful damsel who is selected by her queen to marry a handsome prince. But the dream turns into a nightmare when she realizes she's being used by the royal family as a sacrifice to pay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she has to fight to survive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'Damsel' will stream on Netflix from March 8.

BlackBerry It is the true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone. It is streaming on Apple TV and will soon be available for Indians on Prime Video.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!