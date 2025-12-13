From single malt whiskies to vodka: The winter spirits round up

Winter is when India typically sees a wave of new spirit releases, from annual limited editions to portfolio-building launches in whisky, vodka and now agave. This year’s line-up is a mix of familiar names returning with updated editions and companies expanding into entirely new categories. Here are seven releases worth noting this season.

Paul John Christmas Edition 2025 & Bengaluru Habba Paul John’s annual Christmas Edition has become one of the few fixed traditions in the Indian single malt scene. The 2025 release is unpeated, matured in ex-bourbon casks, finished in cream casks (casks that previously held cream sherry, a sweetened, blended style of sherry made by combining Olorosso with naturally sweet grape wines, usually Pedro Ximinez) and limited to 6,254 bottles worldwide.

Advertisement

Also Read | Raising a toast to Scotch whisky with Bill Lumsden

Bottled at 48% ABV and non-chill-filtered, it stays in the familiar territory of fruit, caramel warmth and a long creamy finish. The Bengaluru Habba edition, meanwhile, is a separate airport-exclusive bottling created specifically for Kempegowda International Airport. It is positioned as a collectible that ties Paul John’s Goa-made whisky to Bengaluru’s annual cultural and festival calendar (‘habba’ refers to a festival or celebration in Kannada). Drawn from a single cask, bottled at 56.4% ABV, and restricted to just 192 bottles, it carries a richer, baked-citrus and toasted-caramel style with a touch of peat. The Christmas Edition is priced at Rs12,500 in Mumbai, while the Bengaluru Habba is Rs13,150 at Bengaluru Duty Free.

Virasat Single Malt Whisky Radico Khaitan’s Rampur releases have often been easier to find abroad than in India, but with Virasat, the company appears to be finally prioritising the domestic market. Distilled from six-row Indian barley, matured in bourbon barrels and finished in Ruby Port pipes, the whisky draws on Rampur’s 1943 heritage and the region’s sharp seasonal swings, which make the spirit interact more quickly and intensely with the wood. The flavour moves from vanilla and toasted oak to fuller fruit and gentle spice from the Port finish. The whisky has been launched in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi and is priced between ₹3,500–RS 4,500.

Advertisement

Cabrón Destilado de Agave Cabrón is the new agave spirit from the makers of Maya Pistola Agavepura, positioned at a more accessible, cocktail-first price point. The agave distillate is imported, and the final spirit is blended and bottled in India. Bottled at 40% ABV, Cabrón is designed for fast-pour cocktails — Margaritas, Paloma-style drinks, and tequila-based highballs — rather than the premium sipping space that defines most agave/tequila choices available in India. Cabron is priced at ₹1,610 in Goa and ₹2,200 in Maharashtra.

Hudka Vodka Himmaleh Spirits has built an interesting ‘Himalayan’ craft portfolio — a gin, a rum and a coffee liqueur — out of Kumaon. Hudka, their recently launched vodka, is distilled from sativa rice and blended with Himalayan spring water. The profile is clean and lightly grainy with soft citrus edges. Positioned as a regional vodka with character rather than complete neutrality, Hudka is currently sold only in Uttarakhand for ₹1,320.

Advertisement

Liquid Gold Vodka Smoke Lab has decided that if people are going to call their vodka ‘premium’, they may as well put literal gold in it. Liquid Gold is exactly that: a limited-edition Basmati-rice vodka with 24-carat edible gold flakes suspended inside. Beyond the theatrics, it uses the same five-time distillation and “sparkle filtration” the brand applies across its range. If you are looking for a ‘statement’ vodka this wedding season, you won’t be able to look beyond this one. Liquid Gold is priced at ₹8,000 in Mumbai.

Seven Islands Malt Whisky Tilaknagar Industries, India’s largest brandy maker, has entered the premium whisky segment with Seven Islands, a pure malt whisky priced at ₹5,200 in Maharashtra. It is the second release under House of TI, the company’s new premium-and-luxury vertical, following Monarch Legacy Edition, its grape brandy. This is also the revival of a name from Tilaknagar’s past.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tilaknagar to launch Seven Islands, its first premium whisky

Over a decade ago, the company introduced a high-priced Scotch single malt by the same name, made by BenRiach in Scotland, which was eventually discontinued. The new Seven Islands is blended from four single malts: two Indian (sourced from the Himalayas and the Vindhyas) and two Scottish (from Speyside and the Lowlands). Each component is distilled and matured at origin — up to eight years in ex-bourbon and ex-wine casks — before being blended at the company’s distillery in Nashik.

Rangeela Vodka ABD, India’s third-largest spirits company, brought actor Ranveer Singh on board in March as the creative and commercial partner for ABD Maestro, its premium and luxury vertical. Maestro’s portfolio includes Arthaus blended malt whisky, Woodburns Indian Malt Whisky, Zoya and Pumori gins, Russian Standard vodka and Segredo Aldeia rum. Rangeela, its latest release, is shaped in part by Singh’s maximalist, high-energy sensibility, which Maestro is using to define its premium positioning. Triple-distilled and platinum-filtered, the vodka is built for cocktails rather than sipping, and is designed to mix cleanly with citrus, cranberry, coffee and sweeter serves. Rangeela is priced at ₹2,400 in Maharashtra for a 750 ml bottle.