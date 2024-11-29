From social media to Bengaluru’s HSR Layout: How ‘Chill Guy’ looms over electronic city with not-so-chill looks

Bengaluru: The 'Chill Guy' meme, featuring a relaxed dog, has appeared in a wall painting. While intended to convey chill vibes, some netizens feel the meme gives off a judging aura instead.

Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
From social media to Bengaluru's HSR Layout: How the ‘Chill Guy’ took over the electronic capital
From social media to Bengaluru’s HSR Layout: How the ‘Chill Guy’ took over the electronic capital

Bengaluru: Memes are inspired by real-life anecdotes. But who would have thought the trend could go in reverse — similar to how the 'Chill Guy’ meme made its way from social media to the streets of Bengaluru.

Yes, you heard it right. A seemingly ‘chill’ dog, sporting a grey sweater, paired with rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers, with a cool smirk and its paws tucked inside its pockets, was spotted on a wall in HSR Layout 1 in Bengaluru. A X user posted a photo of the same.

What is the 'Chill Guy’ meme

Unless you are not on social media and have been living under a rock, you might have come across a long-faced dog, full of calm, yet confident. Known as the "My Character" meme, it has captured the attention of netizens worldwide and even made its way into the cryptocurrency market, where the dog is now associated with a crypto token.

The ‘Chill Guy’ meme has gone viral to such an extent, that the creator Philip Banks filed copyrights to protect his brainchild. Banks announced on X, that the "Chill Guy" meme is now copyrighted and that he would be taking legal action against any commercial use, particularly in the crypto space. He particularly clarified that the copyright was mostly for unauthourised merchandise.

“ Not like brand accounts using him as a trend, that's kinda something i dont really care about (i do just ask for credit. or xboxes.),” wrote the X user.

‘Chill guy’ not so ‘chill’ for Bengaluru?

While the meme is supposed to give ‘chill’ vibes in Bengaluru, netizens commented about how they did not feel quite ‘chilled’ after looking at it. “God, he looks like he's judging me instead of radiating chill vibes,” commented one user, while another said “he's not no chill guy.”

Key Takeaways
  • Memes can transcend digital spaces and influence real-life culture.
  • Copyrighting memes is becoming a common practice among creators to protect their work.
  • Public reception of memes can vary widely, leading to unexpected interpretations.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsFrom social media to Bengaluru's HSR Layout: How 'Chill Guy' looms over electronic city with not-so-chill looks

