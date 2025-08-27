From tennis courts to TV newsrooms: The most bizarre reactions to Taylor Swift’s engagement| Viral Video

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s engagement has set social media on fire--thanks not just to the dreamy proposal photos, but also to the flood of notable and downright bizarre reactions it triggered across the globe.

Tennis Star’s Candid Take World No. 1 tennis player Iga Swiatek, a confessed Swiftie, was among the first to weigh in. In a press conference, she said, “I’m just happy for her, because she deserves the best… Obviously, she had a lot of boyfriends, so hopefully this one will stick forever.” The candid remark left fans divided—some amused, others taken aback.

Reporter Goes Viral On-Air A CBS News correspondent, Olivia Rinaldi, became an internet sensation after her stunned reaction to the engagement was caught live. Preparing for a segment, she glanced at her phone before gasping, “Taylor Swift is engaged,” and waving it toward the camera in disbelief. The clip quickly went viral, capturing the exact moment millions of fans were experiencing online.

US Open Commentators Drop The Match For Swift Even the US Open couldn’t escape the buzz. During Jannik Sinner’s opening-round clash, commentators Brad Gilbert and Jason Goodall interrupted their tennis analysis to discuss the news. “Taylor Swift is engaged,” Gilbert announced mid-set, prompting Goodall to quip, “With? A new record, or?” The light-hearted detour left viewers in splits, with the US Open’s official X account later joining the bandwagon with a Swift-inspired caption: “I wanna be your end game.”

Indian Comic’s Reaction Back in India, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi gave the announcement a desi twist. Posting Swift’s photo on Instagram, he wrote: “Never ever ever ever doubt Ganpati Bappa.” The comment sparked a mix of laughter and bewilderment, adding to the list of bizarre celebratory reactions.