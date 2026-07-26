From turning down a ₹4 LPA offer to bagging ₹30 CTC at Qualcomm: Viral success story

A social media post has gone viral after narrating the journey of a man who reportedly declined a ₹4 lakh per annum (LPA) non-technical job, prepared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), and eventually secured a ₹30 crore-to-company (CTC) offer from Qualcomm after completing his M.Tech at IIT Hyderabad.

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The story was shared by X user @VikasAlwys, who highlighted the student's path from uncertainty and family resistance to landing a high-paying job in the semiconductor sector.

According to the post, the student graduated in 2023 with a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from CVR College of Engineering, Hyderabad. He was offered a non-technical role at Sutherland with an annual package of ₹4 LPA but chose not to accept it, deciding instead to focus on GATE preparation.

Father initially opposed taking a gap year The post claimed that his father was reluctant to support the decision and preferred that he join the company rather than spend a year preparing for competitive examinations.

To demonstrate his potential, the student reportedly appeared for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), where he secured State Rank 13.

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According to the post, this achievement changed his father's opinion, allowing him to pursue his plans. He then enrolled at OHM Institute in Hyderabad to prepare for GATE.

GATE success leads to IIT Hyderabad and Qualcomm The student's efforts reportedly paid off when he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1,200 in GATE 2024. The score earned him admission to the M.Tech programme in VLSI at IIT Hyderabad.

After completing the course, he is said to have received a ₹30 CTC offer from Qualcomm, including a reported base salary of ₹18 LPA.

Story inspires engineering aspirants The post has resonated with many aspiring engineers, with several social media users applauding his perseverance and willingness to pursue his long-term ambitions despite facing initial opposition.

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The viral post concluded with the message: "Trust the process, even when no one else does."

How social media users reacted: A user wrote: "Good to share such a success story based on LPA. But let him post after one year and see if he has the same excitement or feels a loss of personal life?

Another wrote: “He is talented; he is supposed to be a future Sutherland-based millionaire Entrepreneur employing thousands,” another wrote.



A third user said: “Inspiring journey.”

A fourth user said: “Bro is the meaning of inspiration.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.