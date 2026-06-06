Frustrated by ‘9-to-9’ job routine, Bengaluru fresher earning ₹60k quits: ‘Come home, eat, sleep and repeat’

A young woman from Bengaluru has attracted widespread attention online after revealing that she voluntarily left her marketing job, which paid ₹60,000 a month, despite not having another role lined up.

Diksha, who secured the position through a campus placement drive, said she appreciated the opportunities the job gave her but eventually realised that the lifestyle it demanded was not something she wanted for herself in the long run.

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Diksha documented her experience in an Instagram reel and revealed what compelled her to leave her job.

Also Read | Reddit user quits job after boss rejects leave, WhatsApp chat goes viral

'Come home, eat, sleep and repeat' "I quit my job. So I was earning 60k a month at 22 as a fresher in a marketing job. It was my college placement and the main reason Bangalore shift hone ka. No doubt, it was a fun job. I met amazing people, learned a lot, and I'll always be grateful for it. I didn't want to quit, but at the same time, I didn't want the same routine. 9-to-5 kaam karo—sorry, 9-to-9 kaam karo, ghar aa ke khao, so jao, and then repeat. And then wait karo weekend ka to actually enjoy my own life."

(I quit my job. I was earning ₹60,000 a month at the age of 22 as a fresher in a marketing role. It was the job I got through campus placements and the main reason I moved to Bengaluru. There is no doubt that it was a great job. I met amazing people, learned a lot, and I'll always be grateful for the experience. I didn't really want to quit, but at the same time, I didn't want to keep living the same routine. Work from 9 to 5—actually, more like 9 to 9—come home, eat, sleep and repeat. Then spend the whole week waiting for the weekend just to enjoy my own life.)

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She further revealed that she chose action over endless deliberation, even though she had no clear roadmap for what comes next.

“Apne dimaag ka dahi karne se accha hai unke dimaag ka dahi kar do, aur kisi random Tuesday ko resign kar do. I don't have any backup plans. I don't know what I want to do in my life. I just know I don't want to spend my whole life stuck in one place. I know it's risky, but no risk, no stories. Let's see how my unemployment era goes, aur nahi chala to? Koi na, I can always start again I want to be young, dumb, and broke for now.”

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How social media users reacted: Diksha's video about work-life balance and job uncertainty struck a chord with social media users. Here are some of the reactions:

One user wrote: "9 to 9 kaam kro was epic"

Another user commented: "Let’s goooooo."

A third user said: "Wooow yaar."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Frustrated by ‘9-to-9’ job routine, Bengaluru fresher earning ₹60k quits: ‘Come home, eat, sleep and repeat’