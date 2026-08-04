FSSAI bans multiple liquor brands in India, including Old Monk and McDowell's No 1: Check full list

The FSSAI has banned three Old Monk variants across India. This includes The Legend, Gold Reserve and XXX Matured Rum.

Manufacturer Mohan Rocky Springwater's Khopoli unit produces these specific products. The regulator cited artificial flavours as a replacement for proper ageing methods.

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Other affected brands include McDowell's No 1 Rum. United Spirits manufactures this at its Baramati facility. Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum are also banned. INBREW Beverages produces these in Madhya Pradesh.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What liquor brands has the FSSAI banned in India? ⌵ The FSSAI has banned several liquor brands including Old Monk, McDowell's No 1 Rum, Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky, Antiquity Blue Whisky, and Royal Challenge Whisky for violations related to the use of artificial flavors. 2 Why did the FSSAI ban Old Monk's XXX Rum variants? ⌵ The FSSAI banned Old Monk's XXX Rum variants because they contain artificial flavors instead of proper aging methods, which misrepresents the product's composition and violates regulations. 3 How does the FSSAI determine if a liquor product is substandard? ⌵ The FSSAI uses laboratory tests to check for the presence of artificial or nature-identical flavors in liquor products, which can mask natural flavors and lead to a classification of substandard. 4 What regulations did Old Monk violate according to the FSSAI? ⌵ Old Monk violated the FSSAI's Alcoholic Beverages guidelines by misleadingly labeling its XXX Rum as '7 years' blended' when over 95% of its content is neutral spirit rather than aged rum. 5 Should consumers be concerned about misleading labeling in alcohol products? ⌵ Yes, consumers should be cautious as misleading labeling can indicate poor product quality, and brands may not adhere to standards regarding flavors and age claims, as seen in recent FSSAI bans.

Central Province Whisky and McDowell's Celebration Rum are similarly banned. Associated Alcohol & Breweries manufactures these products in Madhya Pradesh.

Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky complete the list. United Spirits produces both from its Madhya Pradesh facility.

Inspections also occurred at Goa's Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries. Notices have been sent separately to six more Maharashtra-based manufacturers. Further regulatory action is expected to follow shortly.

Regarding Old Monk, the FSSAI flagged deceptive labelling practices. The brand claims its XXX Rum is "7 years' blended". However, neutral, unmatured spirit forms the product's major ingredient. Matured rum spirit constitutes less than 5%.

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This violates existing regulations under FSS Alcoholic Beverages guidelines. Age claims must reflect the youngest spirit within any blend.

According to the FSSAI, natural flavouring remains generally permissible, though. Adding coffee or vanilla flavours to alcohol is an acceptable practice.

However, adding rum flavour to products sold as rum differs. The regulator compared this to adding tea flavour to tea. This misrepresents the product's actual composition and ageing process.

Diageo India has separately challenged a related FSSAI order. It approached the Bombay High Court regarding a 29 June order. This order was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

According to Diageo, there are no legal barriers to its labelling. The company maintains that its methods align with established industry practices.

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What does FSSAI say? On 2 August, the FSSAI issued a press release and clarified its stance.

"There is no internationally recognised manufacturing practice whereby rum flavour ⁠is added to rum or whisky flavour is added to whisky," the statement said.

Also Read | FSSAI suspends licence of Dior Pharmaceuticals for violations at nutraceutical plant

"Few manufacturers are found to add flavour externally, which mimics the product's inherent aroma and taste, and sell the same as a standard product, thereby misleading consumers," the statement added.

Laboratory tests of rum and whisky from several manufacturers have revealed that these products are substandard due to the presence of external artificial or nature-identical flavours, the FSSAI said.

The lab report said, "The addition of artificial flavours is masking its natural flavour and making the product substandard." The products should be called "flavoured/premix rum", it added.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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