Fugitive ’King of Good Times’ Vijay Mallya seen at son Sidhartha’s luxury wedding in UK

Vijay Mallya, fugitive businessman accused in ₹9,000 crore loan fraud case in India, was recently spotted at the marriage of his son Sidhartha's marriage in the United Kingdom. Sidhartha married his girlfriend Jasmine in UK's Hertfordshire on Saturday.

Mallya fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the UK since then. The promoter of Kingfisher airlines, famously known as "The King of Good Times" for his lavish lifestyle, Mallya faces charges of money laundering and loan default in India.

He made his fortune selling beer under the brand Kingfisher and later launched his airlines and Formula 1 venture.

His airlines, Kingfisher Airlines, was launched in 2003 and started commercial operations in 2005. However, owing to mounting debt and losses, it ceased operations in 2012.

His case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in India.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced Mallya to four months in jail. India has made several attempts to extradite Mallya but so far has been unsuccessful.

Sidhartha's marriage in $14 million mansion Sidhartha shared the pictures of his marriage on social media platform Instagram. The pictures showed the huge $14 million mansion in Tewin, Hertfordshire all decked up for celebrations.

Mallya had bought the mansion "Ladywalk" from Anthony Hamilton, father of famous F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, just before fleeing India, in 2015.

It is spread across 30 acres and has several swimming pools, tennis courts and fountains.

Sidhartha and Jasmine had announced their engagement on Halloween in 2023. Not much is known about the bride except that she lives in the US.

Mallya's son works as a model and an actor. Although born in California, US, he was raised in the UAE and London. He studied drama at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.