Fugitive ’King of Good Times’ Vijay Mallya seen at son Sidhartha’s luxury wedding in UK

Sidhartha Mallya married his girlfriend Jasmine in UK's Hertfordshire on Saturday

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published10:11 PM IST
Vijay Mallya at son Sidhartha's wedding in UK
Vijay Mallya at son Sidhartha’s wedding in UK(X)

Vijay Mallya, fugitive businessman accused in 9,000 crore loan fraud case in India, was recently spotted at the marriage of his son Sidhartha's marriage in the United Kingdom. Sidhartha married his girlfriend Jasmine in UK's Hertfordshire on Saturday.

Mallya fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the UK since then. The promoter of Kingfisher airlines, famously known as "The King of Good Times" for his lavish lifestyle, Mallya faces charges of money laundering and loan default in India.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya to marry his long-time girlfriend

He made his fortune selling beer under the brand Kingfisher and later launched his airlines and Formula 1 venture.

His airlines, Kingfisher Airlines, was launched in 2003 and started commercial operations in 2005. However, owing to mounting debt and losses, it ceased operations in 2012.

His case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in India.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya recalls bidding for Kohli, comments on RCB’s chances of IPL win

In July 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced Mallya to four months in jail. India has made several attempts to extradite Mallya but so far has been unsuccessful.

Sidhartha's marriage in $14 million mansion

Sidhartha shared the pictures of his marriage on social media platform Instagram. The pictures showed the huge $14 million mansion in Tewin, Hertfordshire all decked up for celebrations.

Mallya had bought the mansion "Ladywalk" from Anthony Hamilton, father of famous F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, just before fleeing India, in 2015.

Also Read | Jet Airways news: ‘Competitor at…’, Vijay Mallya condoles Anita Goyal’s demise

It is spread across 30 acres and has several swimming pools, tennis courts and fountains.

Sidhartha and Jasmine had announced their engagement on Halloween in 2023. Not much is known about the bride except that she lives in the US.

Mallya's son works as a model and an actor. Although born in California, US, he was raised in the UAE and London. He studied drama at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya bought properties worth ₹330 crore in England, France: CBI

He was spotted regularly in India at the Indian Premier League matches, cheering for their team Royal Challengers Bangalore, but have not been seen much ever since Vijay fled the country.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsFugitive ’King of Good Times’ Vijay Mallya seen at son Sidhartha’s luxury wedding in UK

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,710.00218.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-146.00
    Delhi
    74,637.00-73.00
    Kolkata
    74,128.00-728.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.03
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue