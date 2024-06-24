Fugitive Lalit Modi attended Sidhartha Mallya's wedding in the UK. Modi, accused of money laundering and tax evasion, was suspended from BCCI in 2010.

Fugitive and alleged criminal Lalit Modi, known for starting the Indian Premier League (PLI) tournament, made an appearance at Sidhartha Mallya's wedding in the United Kingdom, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The elusive Modi was spotted at other fugitive and Kingfisher chief Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha's wedding to finance Jasmine in Hertfordshire this weekend (June 22).

Modi is on the run after being accused with money laundering, tax evasion and other charges. He was suspended from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2010 for alleged financial irregularities and misconduct. The BCCI accused Modi, then the acting Chairman of the IPL Governing Council and officials of World Sports Group (WSG) of defrauding it of ₹735 crore.

Senior Mallya meanwhile is accused in an alleged loan fraud case worth ₹9,000 crore.

Fugitive ’King of Good Times’ Mallya fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the UK since then. The promoter of Kingfisher airlines, famously known as “The King of Good Times" for his lavish lifestyle, Mallya faces charges of money laundering and loan default in India.

He made his fortune selling beer under the brand Kingfisher and later launched his airlines and Formula 1 venture. His airlines, Kingfisher Airlines, was launched in 2003 and started commercial operations in 2005. However, owing to mounting debt and losses, it ceased operations in 2012.

His case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation in India (CBI). In July 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced Mallya to four months in jail.

India has made several attempts to extradite Mallya but so far has been unsuccessful.

Sidhartha's marriage in $14 million mansion Sidhartha shared the pictures of his marriage on social media platform Instagram. The pictures showed the huge $14 million mansion in Tewin, Hertfordshire all decked up for celebrations.

Mallya had bought the mansion "Ladywalk" from Anthony Hamilton, father of famous F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, just before fleeing India, in 2015. It is spread across 30 acres and has several swimming pools, tennis courts and fountains.

Sidhartha and Jasmine had announced their engagement on Halloween in 2023. Not much is known about the bride except that she lives in the US.

Mallya's son works as a model and an actor. Although born in California, US, he was raised in the UAE and London. He studied drama at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

He was spotted regularly in India at the IPL matches, cheering for their team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but have not been seen much ever since Vijay fled the country.

