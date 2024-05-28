Full itinerary out for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding Europe cruise party; check complete schedule
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party will be attended by popular personalities from film industries, business world and other stars of global world
After a glamorous pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for the second round of the their pre-wedding bash, which will be celebrated on a cruise from Italy and end in Switzerland. As per news platform India Today, like the first pre-wedding ceremony, the cruise party will be attended by popular personalities from film industries, business world and other stars of global world.